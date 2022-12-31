Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
This Quaint Town In West Virginia Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook & Has Amazing Nature Views
If you're adventurous and enjoy road trips to offbeat and not-so-touristy destinations, there's a quaint town in West Virginia that could become one of your favorite spots to visit, as it's stocked with interesting anecdotes from U.S. history, lots of ghost stories, and it’s also the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
pagevalleynews.com
Karen Appleby Baughan
Karen Appleby Baughan passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2022. She was born in Saginaw, Michigan on December 17, 1941, the first child of Benjamin G. and Marion Cornwell Appleby. She was a graduate of Bay City Central High School in Bay City, Michigan and Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Va., where she majored in English.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Central Position in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Upperville, VA, this Great and Historic Home Listed at $27.5M
The Estate in Upperville is a luxurious home embracing more than two centuries as a political, equestrian and social mecca now available for sale. This home located at 21515 Trappe Rd, Upperville, Virginia; offering 09 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peter Leonard-morgan (443-254-5530) – Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Upperville.
pagevalleynews.com
Jimmy Allen Morris
Jimmie Allen Morris, 82, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1940, in Cumberland, Md., and was a son of the late James Solomon Morris and Louise James Morris. Jimmie worked as a Master Electrician for Falls Church Electric, retiring in 2009....
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
theburn.com
New ceviche restaurant headed to Loudoun County
A new restaurant specializing in ceviche is on its way to Loudoun County. It will be called Costa Verde Grill & Ceviche Bar and it’s coming to a shopping plaza in Sterling. The location is at the Town Center of Sterling. That’s the Giant grocery store-anchored center at the intersection of Route 7 and Dranesville Road.
pagevalleynews.com
David Alan Short
David Alan Short, age 58, passed away to God’s Heavenly Garden on December 28, 2022 at his home in Luray, Va. He was born in Luray on August 20, 1964, and was the son of the late Bernard Short Jr. and is survived by his mother Alice Chrisman Short, along with his stepfather William Lynwood Cubbage.
theburn.com
Gyro Kitchen Express starts soft opening in Leesburg
A new fast-casual restaurant is quietly opening its doors today at the Leesburg Premium Outlets mall. It’s the start of a soft opening for Gyro Kitchen Express. Back in October, we reported on how the local Gyro Kitchen Express food truck had decided to branch out into a brick-and-mortar location. The new spot is at the far end of the mall, in the same block with Jos A. Banks and the Old Navy outlet store.
pagevalleynews.com
Principal arrested, again
January 2, 1992 — Four days after his arrest as a fugitive from justice, former Luray High School Principal Gary M. Rosenthal was arrested again last week on fraud charges. Luray police arrested Rosenthal around 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23 at his Springview Drive home on charges of writing two bad checks to two Winchester stores.
pagevalleynews.com
Deborah Jean Bosley Cubbage
Deborah Jean Bosley Cubbage, 72, of Stanley, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on February 14, 1950, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Herman Gene Bosley and Ruth Taylor Kayan. On July 20, 1973, she married Mack Andrew Cubbage, who died on December...
lbmjournal.com
Trex sells commercial division
WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
wvpublic.org
Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion
More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
West Virginia community sees road completion as key to keeping up with growth
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Folks in west Virginia’s eastern panhandle hope the new year will bring ways to manage all their growth. Ranson, just outside of Charles Town, was incorporated in Jefferson County in 1910. It has seen an explosion of new residents who want new homes and new businesses, and they want […]
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
pagevalleynews.com
Jason E. ‘Jeb’ Buracker
Jason E. “Jeb” Buracker, 53 of Fulks Run, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1969 in Virginia and was a son of “Ron” Bruce and Penny K. (Candea) Buracker of Luray. Surviving in addition to his parents are his...
theburn.com
New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville
(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
pagevalleynews.com
Teen suffers burns after playing with lighter while pumping gas
January 4, 1962 — Word has been received here that George Orye, 18-year-old son of Mrs. Clarice Orye, of Stanley, recently accidentally set himself afire while playing with a cigarette lighter as he pumped gasoline into a car. George, who works at the Thriftway Service Station, Miami, Fla., was...
