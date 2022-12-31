Jusuf Nurkic out for Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) and rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder welcome veteran Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) in NFL Week 17. Atlanta has scored no more than 18 points in its last eight losses. Arizona has 16 players on injured reserve, including 11 on offense. This NFC matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, January 1 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO