ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green

South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
RIPLEY, WV
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly

Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
thelevisalazer.com

Loretta Lewis Hay, 80, of Louisa, Kentucky

Loretta Lewis Hay, 80, of Louisa, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born June 11, 1942, in Elliott County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Cleffie (Moore) Lewis. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Franklin Hay;...
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY

Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. Tina was born January 3, 1985 in Huntington, WV. She is survived by her husband Anthony McKenzie; children Haley Roop, Austin Roop, and Braden McKenzie; parents Rick and Brenda Roop; brother Brian Roop; niece Brianna Roop, whom she loved so dearly; and mother in law Janett McKenzie.
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3

Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy