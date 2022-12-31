Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
richlandsource.com
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly
Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world! The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of […]
richlandsource.com
Knox County escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
thelevisalazer.com
Loretta Lewis Hay, 80, of Louisa, Kentucky
Loretta Lewis Hay, 80, of Louisa, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born June 11, 1942, in Elliott County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Cleffie (Moore) Lewis. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Franklin Hay;...
thelevisalazer.com
Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY
Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. Tina was born January 3, 1985 in Huntington, WV. She is survived by her husband Anthony McKenzie; children Haley Roop, Austin Roop, and Braden McKenzie; parents Rick and Brenda Roop; brother Brian Roop; niece Brianna Roop, whom she loved so dearly; and mother in law Janett McKenzie.
wymt.com
Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol Officials say Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Police say Davidson escaped from...
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates and […]
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
‘The mouse got caught’: 2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after drugs found in residence
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found drugs in a residence on State Route 554 while trying to get them to come out of an attic in Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that they searched the residence of Misty Baird, 37 of Gallipolis, in Cheshire […]
Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3
Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
Rollover crash on I-79 in West Virginia sends at least 1 to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Kanawha County early Sunday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Elkview exit on I-17 southbound. The roadway was shut down for about an hour but has since reopened. There is […]
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
Working fire at abandoned house in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says crews are on the scene of a working fire in the 2500 block of Sissonville Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The call came into dispatch around 6:31 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries, and the structure is an abandoned house. Charleston Fire Department is the […]
Comments / 0