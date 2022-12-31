ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

FOUND: Jefferey Strong, 61

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 7 days ago
UPDATE : The Bakersfield Police Department says that "Jeffrey Strong has been located." No additional details were provided.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult at risk.

Jefferey Strong was last seen on December 28 around 11:00 am in the 600 block of Union Avenue. Strong is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

Strong is described as a Black male, standing 5'11" tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jefferey Strong is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

