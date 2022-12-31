Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Football World Calling For Prominent Defensive Coordinator's Firing
USC again fell on the wrong end of a shootout, suffering a 46-45 loss to Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams amassed 462 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to secure a Trojans victory. They squandered a 15-point lead by allowing two...
USC signee Micah Banuelos stands out during Under Armour AA Bowl week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is one of the nation’s top interior lineman and has a had a good week in Orlando competing at the Under Armour All-America Game practices. Banuelos is a tough, physical player and has more than held his...
USC football’s Cotton Bowl choke vs. Tulane adds to long list of Lincoln Riley collapses
USC football suffered a historic collapse against Tulane football in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, though fans who have closely followed Lincoln Riley may not be surprised about it. With 4:30 remaining in the game, the Trojans were up 45-30 and appeared to be on their way to an easy...
247Sports
USC football offers Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns
USC football pushed ahead in the defensive line transfer market with an offer to Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns on Sunday. Vaughns has also added offers from Houston, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and California. Vaughn is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound...
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Re-Enters Top 10 After Road Sweep
A tight win over Washington State and a blowout over Washington helped power the Bruins to their highest ranking in months.
Late Surge UCLA Men's Basketball to Blowout Win Over Washington
Adem Bona scored 18 points as the Bruins ran away from the Huskies, leading by double digits for the entire second half.
Defense Helps UCLA Men’s Basketball Avoid Upset vs. Washington State
Freshman Adem Bona got a go-ahead bucket on a goaltend with 19 seconds left to seal the win for Mick Cronin’s Bruins.
flosoftball.com
Top Pitchers In College Softball For 2023: Faraimo Star Of UCLA Rotation
Have a steady and standout presence on the mound you can rely on, and a college softball team can do just about anything. Good pitching always is important in installing a winning culture within a program, but it has proven to be especially vital in a recent era of record-shattering offense and powerful slugging.
Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. […]
Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral
There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
Sfvbj.com
Kroenke Buys the Village for $325M
Developer titan Stan Kroenke scored a hat trick in December, acquiring his third Warner Center property of 2022. The Los Angeles Rams owner and leading investor of Hollywood Park in Inglewood, which includes SoFi Stadium, closed on his purchase of The Village. The acquisition adds to his portfolio a developed shopping center adjoining two square blocks of Woodland Hills properties he purchased last year. The transaction further fuels speculation that Kroenke will add a Rams team facility to the area.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood liquor store sells SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket with 5 of six winning numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Speedy Spot Liquor, where a ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold...
McDonald: OC Veterans and OC Black Chamber of Commerce Bring Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps to the Rose Parade
Orange County Veterans and the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Rose Parade appearance of highly decorated heroes of all Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps. It has been my (Bobby McDonald) lifelong mission as an Orange County veteran leader and President of the Orange County Black Chamber of...
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
