ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC football offers Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns

USC football pushed ahead in the defensive line transfer market with an offer to Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns on Sunday. Vaughns has also added offers from Houston, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and California. Vaughn is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
flosoftball.com

Top Pitchers In College Softball For 2023: Faraimo Star Of UCLA Rotation

Have a steady and standout presence on the mound you can rely on, and a college softball team can do just about anything. Good pitching always is important in installing a winning culture within a program, but it has proven to be especially vital in a recent era of record-shattering offense and powerful slugging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral

There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Kroenke Buys the Village for $325M

Developer titan Stan Kroenke scored a hat trick in December, acquiring his third Warner Center property of 2022. The Los Angeles Rams owner and leading investor of Hollywood Park in Inglewood, which includes SoFi Stadium, closed on his purchase of The Village. The acquisition adds to his portfolio a developed shopping center adjoining two square blocks of Woodland Hills properties he purchased last year. The transaction further fuels speculation that Kroenke will add a Rams team facility to the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy