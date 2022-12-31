ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Country 106.5 WYRK

6 First Aid Skills Everyone Should Know

We all live busy lives and there are many situations that come up where we may be caught off guard. Life can come at your very fast and sometimes you may need to act. We've seen this over and over in the last few months in New York alone. Over...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY

Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
AMHERST, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Three Times Cincinnati Fans Showed Class After Hamlin Injury

When tragedy strikes, you often get to see the true colors of people. If that's the case, then Cincinnati looks to have an incredible city of people. Monday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in what was one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the year. All eyes were on this game because it was two of the best teams in the league and there were major playoff implications. The crowd was loud. The atmosphere was pretty electric.
CINCINNATI, OH
Country 106.5 WYRK

FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

NFL: Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed This Week

The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL and those around the country are thinking of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after Hamlin collapsed on the field last night during Monday Night Football. Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR and according to the Bills, regained...
CINCINNATI, OH
Country 106.5 WYRK

Steelers’ Coach Emotional When Asked About Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin was emotional when speaking about the safety, who was seriously injured on Monday Night Football. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His heart reportedly stopped after making a routine tackle in the 1st quarter of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was given CPR and a defibrillator as doctors worked on him on the field for nearly 9 minutes. He was taken away by ambulance to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy