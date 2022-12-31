ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleagues, fellow journalists react to Barbara Walters’ death

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A pioneer in television news, Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93.

Colleagues, fellow journalists, and fans of Walters shared their condolences on social media following the news of her death.

Update 8:19 a.m. EST Dec. 31: Dan Rather, the longtime CBS News journalist and anchor who competed against Walters during the 1960s and ’70s when she worked with NBC, and later, with ABC, said she “will be deeply missed.”

“The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity,” Rather tweeted. “Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it.”

-- Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: ABC News’ Deborah Roberts said on Twitter she was honored to “share the set” with Walters. She called Walters an “inimitable trailblazer.”

Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program,” said Roberts on joining, “20/20.”

Former “View” host, Meghan McCain said on Twitter that Walters will always be “known as a trailblazer.”

“Rest in peace you will forever be an icon,” said McCain.

“As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included,” said “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter on Twitter.

“Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable,” said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Twitter. “Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her.”

Oprah on Instagram shared how Walters’ impacted her career.

“Without Barbara Walters, there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model,” said Oprah.

