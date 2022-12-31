Read full article on original website
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.
What You Didn't Know About Barbara Walters' Father, Lou Walters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Legendary TV journalist Barbara Walters, who died on December 30, will always be remembered for her ability to ask the "killer questions" to everyone from presidents to pop stars. It was a skill she developed thanks to her parents, particularly her father. London-born Louis "Lou" Walters was the founder of New York's famed Latin Quarter nightclub. It promised to deliver a fabulous display of "exquisite girls, exciting scenes, delicious food [and] continuous music," per PBS, and it didn't disappoint. He was also a booking agent who helped bring comedian Jack Haley to stardom as the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz," per ABC News.
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
King Charles Suffers A Heartbreaking Loss
No one can deny that King Charles III has had a year full of grief. King Charles spoke out on Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death in September. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family," he said in a statement released on Twitter. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." Months later, the world still reckons with the loss of Queen Elizabeth, who reached a huge milestone by becoming the longest reigning British monarch.
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Savannah Chrisley's Most Daring Outfits
Savannah Faith Chrisley, the daughter of famous television personality Todd Chrisley, has been on the entertainment scene since a young age. When she was 17 years old, she won Miss Tennessee Teen USA and joined the cast of "Chrisley Knows Best" — a reality show based on her family's life (per People). In 2019, she created her own spin-off called "Growing Up Chrisley," starring her and her brother Chase. Ahead of 2023, she started a podcast called "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," where she discusses family, religion, and other hot topics in depth.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Bill And Sheila's Controversial Romance
When villainess Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and the ruthless Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) seemingly joined forces in a recent episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans were caught completely by surprise. Not that long ago, Bill had been rejected by both Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). His son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), noticed Bill was retreating back into the darkness, even donning his sword necklace (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
Could Justin Gaston Return To The Young And The Restless To Romance Abby?
Soap operas make it so easy to root for certain couples. Throw in a lovable duo who are together both on and off-screen, and it's virtually impossible not to get invested. When "The Young and the Restless" first paired Melissa Ordway's Abby Newman with Chance Chancellor (now Connor Floyd), no one could anticipate what was in store for them — especially factoring in Chance's mysterious past. A foiled hostage stand-off, shootings, a kidnapping, infertility issues, and surrogacy complications couldn't keep Abby and Chance apart, per Soaps.com.
Fans Tell The List Their Least Favorite Firefly Lane Character - Exclusive Survey
When Netflix announced it would be adapting the popular novel "Firefly Lane" by best-selling author Kristin Hannah (start with this book if you've never read any of her work), fans were beyond excited. The story centers around the characters Tully and Kate, who meet when they are teenagers, and follows the ups and downs of their friendship through three decades.
Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have one of the most private relationships in Hollywood. The pair were friends before they co-starred in the 2012 film "The Place Beyond The Pines," which they began filming the year before (per Glamour). It's not clear when exactly that relationship grew from friendship into something more, but they were spotted on trips together in 2012 and in 2013 and welcomed their first child together in 2014.
The Rumored Reason Christopher Sean Left Days Of Our Lives Behind
"Days of Our Lives" viewers will recognize Christopher Sean as the actor behind Paul Narita. Over the years, Paul has become one of the most interesting characters in the soap opera, and fans have grown to love him. Paul first came to Salem in 2014. He was revealed to be a former major league baseball pitcher who was set to have Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) perform surgery on him in hopes of getting back into the game (via Soap Central). However, Paul's life was turned upside down when he saw Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith). Paul and Sonny had known each other in the past and even had a romantic relationship. However, Paul had been hiding his sexual orientation due to his professional baseball career and wasn't ready to go public.
Fans Are Outraged Over Latest Celine Dion Snub
Céline Dion was destined to be a star, beginning her musical journey at the age of 5 with the help of her musical family (via Britannica). Discovered by René Angélil at the age of 12, she released her first English album in the '90s and the rest is history.
Prince Harry Offers Definitive Answer About Return To Royal Fold In 60 Minutes Preview
With the premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series "Harry & Meghan" — which included several emotional moments — now wrapped, attention has turned to the highly anticipated release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." You can finally read Prince Harry's memoir on January 10. The book has allegedly been a source of contention between Prince Harry and his brother William, the Prince of Wales, who will reportedly not speak to Prince Harry until he reads the book for himself.
Whatever Happened To Nancy Rodriguez From Love Is Blind?
At the end of "Love is Blind" Season 3, fans found out that out of the five couples who made it out of the pods, only two chose to stay married (via Entertainment Weekly). Although this number seems small, it is actually successful considering how many "Love is Blind" couples from previous seasons are still together today. But while the other three couples didn't say "I do" at the altar, there were some murky waters when it came to who actually stayed together. During the reunion, all of that came to light and it wasn't pretty. Fan favorite Nancy Rodriguez — who was part of one of the most awkward things we witnessed on Season 3 — came clean about her feelings after she said yes at the altar and her match, Bartise, said no.
Everything We Know About Jennifer Garner's Kids
Transitioning from a chemistry major to a lucrative actor is a feat Jennifer Garner can say she's accomplished. The Texas native experienced humble beginnings as she chased a career in acting alongside working as a hostess in New York. Despite her periodic appearances on projects like "Significant Others" and "Felicity" in 1998, it was her role as the double agent Sydney Bristow in "Alias" that brought her promising career to life. In addition to racking up several awards — from a Screen Actors Guild award to a Golden Globe — the multifaceted actor found consistent work in films such as "Dude, Where's My Car?," "Pearl Harbor," "13 Going on 30," "Yes Day," and "The Adam Project" (via IMDb).
Is There Any Truth To The 'Red Lip Effect' Buzz?
You have probably heard theories floating online that red lips, nails, and clothes can immediately make you more attractive, but is there any truth to the "red lip effect"?. Wearers of the color certainly seem to think so, and it's clear that the bold color can draw all eyes to your lips and make you stand out from the crowd. Even if you are unsure whether red is the color for you, there are shades for everyone. Women from all backgrounds can be seen sporting the look, from actresses like the late icon Marilyn Monroe to politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In an interview with Vogue, the New York congresswoman opened up about her beauty routine and her staple red lip. "One of the things I had realized is that when you're always running around, sometimes the best way to look put together is a bold lip," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I will wear a red lip when I want confidence."
