CBS News
Teen shot inside stolen vehicle that crashed in West Baltimore, police say
A 17-year-old boy was shot while traveling in a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in West Baltimore received a ShotSpotter detection alert for the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street around 4:20 p.m., police said. When they arrived at the site of the alert, they...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
Nottingham MD
Man shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road
BALTIMORE, MD—Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road. At just after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 6500-block of Route 1 in Raspeburg (21206) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from multiple...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old killed, man injured in East Baltimore shooting on New Year's Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in East Baltimore that occurred on New Year's Day. At approximately 3:29AM, officers responded to a report of a Shot Spotter alert in the 700 block of North Glover Street. Once there, officers located a woman suffering from apparent...
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
WJLA
Prince George's County police investigating a shooting, one person hospitalized
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured, police said. The man was shot in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed. Law enforcement has not said...
Double shooting becomes first Baltimore homicide of year
A woman was fatally shot early Sunday in a double shooting in East Baltimore, the first homicide Baltimore Police announced this year. Patrol officers from the Eastern District responded around 3:29 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 block of North Glover Street in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood, where they found the woman with apparent gunshot injuries.
Man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill
Windsor Mill, MD – A 42-year-old man could represent Baltimore County’s final fatal shooting victim of 2022. At around 2 am on Saturday, police responding to a reported disturbance found the man dead in the area of the unit block of Radbourn Court. Baltimore County homicide detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. “Officers responded to the unit block of Radbourn Ct. about a disturbance. When they arrived at the location, officers found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound,” detectives with the Baltimore Police Department reported. As this remains an ongoing investigation, homicide detectives are asking anyone The post Man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Inside Nova
Lorton man found dead in doorway; murder investigation underway
Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Identity sought for armed robbery suspect
Baltimore Police are seeking the identity of a suspect linked to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday in the 2100 block Pennsylvania Avenue.
Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a quadruple shooting in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County.
WTVR-TV
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day
CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.
Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/2/2023 - 4:22pm: A 17-year-old was located at a hospital suffering from a...
WJLA
2 dead, 2 hurt including a child after New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people are dead and two others are wounded and in the hospital, including a child, after a New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County, according to police. At approximately 6 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres...
Baltimore mayor uses profanity after 7-year-old shot to death (video)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott created headlines and fervent debate on social media after unleashing profanity to express his disgust at the shooting death of a little boy on Dec. 30, 2022. Police were dispatched to an apartment after receiving reports of a shooting and found the youngster with a...
