Actors, athletes mourn death of Barbara Walters on Twitter

By Danielle Radin
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93 02:11

Barbara Walters, the iconic TV journalist known for her interviews with presidents, world leaders and Hollywood stars, has died at the age of 93, a representative said.

Cindi Berger, a representative for Walters said: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women."

Friday, actors reacted to the news of Walters' passing on Twitter.

Actress Lynda Carter posted a tribute.

Robert Iger, the CEO of Disney shared the sad news.

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted that Walters made us care about important issues.

Star Jones, who was on "The View" as one of the original four co-hosts with Walters, posted a tribute to Twitter.

Media personality Melissa Rivers said Walters was a trailblazer and friend.

