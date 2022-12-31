ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Tennessee Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Tennessee Cash” game were:

01-05-20-22-23, Bonus: 4

(one, five, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: four)

Estimated jackpot: $540,000

