Photos: Coaches vs. Cancer boys basketball tournament at Maryville University

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The 13th-seeded Lafayette boys basketball team won the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament for the first time since 1997 on Friday night at Maryville University.

The Lancers, led by All-Tournament Team honorees Matt Haefner and Logan Minton, defeated second-seeded Columbia Hickman 48-38 in the championship game on Friday night.

Lafayette made 15 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Memphis University School, the No. 6 seed, defeated top seed De Smet 59-52 on Friday to take third place.

No. 8 seed Westminster defeated No. 7 Vianney 63-52 in the fifth-place game. Fourth-seeded Troy Buchanan beat No. 10 seed Lindbergh 51-49 in the consolation championship game Friday.

Haefner and Minton were joined on the All-Tournament Team by De Smet senior Justin Duff, Eureka junior Mason Dunlap, Parkway West senior Tyler King, Troy Buchanan senior Charlie Nett, Memphis University junior Jackson Ransom, Vianney freshman Eddie Smajic, Hickman junior Langston Stroupe and Westminster senior Kobi Williams.

Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Basketball Tournament

Photos from Nate Latsch