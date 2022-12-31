ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town And Country, MO

Photos: Coaches vs. Cancer boys basketball tournament at Maryville University

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIJuX_0jzJlNRU00

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The 13th-seeded Lafayette boys basketball team won the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament for the first time since 1997 on Friday night at Maryville University.

The Lancers, led by All-Tournament Team honorees Matt Haefner and Logan Minton, defeated second-seeded Columbia Hickman 48-38 in the championship game on Friday night.

Lafayette made 15 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Memphis University School, the No. 6 seed, defeated top seed De Smet 59-52 on Friday to take third place.

No. 8 seed Westminster defeated No. 7 Vianney 63-52 in the fifth-place game. Fourth-seeded Troy Buchanan beat No. 10 seed Lindbergh 51-49 in the consolation championship game Friday.

Haefner and Minton were joined on the All-Tournament Team by De Smet senior Justin Duff, Eureka junior Mason Dunlap, Parkway West senior Tyler King, Troy Buchanan senior Charlie Nett, Memphis University junior Jackson Ransom, Vianney freshman Eddie Smajic, Hickman junior Langston Stroupe and Westminster senior Kobi Williams.

Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Basketball Tournament

Photos from Nate Latsch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HokzW_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqMyj_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yccsu_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXmtO_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QyxW_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUZg9_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jU2Vq_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MkO6_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9w2F_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyXqY_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmfAR_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JCzM_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shBMZ_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpZwa_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDfM7_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIdSM_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7EOF_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQJB5_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtQNF_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUwSQ_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTYt1_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgWKf_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCCBi_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9GiD_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJY5t_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcyxB_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcvm0_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2n9W_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgE7u_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nNoV_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiqvE_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoFRQ_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XFfm_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQdNf_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7GH5_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eGzS_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fEzo_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XGXJ_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6NyE_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doPwS_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8Vwr_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpTMZ_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Wwb_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyU3v_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTeyR_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8IRm_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALt1S_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOy5j_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QA7sa_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JLiR_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOKLl_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10V76Z_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOxuU_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzA3m_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssZko_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4nNG_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djYnQ_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TE8xd_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1YEF_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W26ag_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DN7aV_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOfkr_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqLac_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUWeW_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJppc_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOMpr_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoZu4_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHGri_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu8QD_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtABM_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nhqip_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EgMx_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0mUj_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36heuT_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24olG8_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnNcw_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKGjp_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRSXe_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpAZe_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBZN5_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfeKg_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbuSl_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToDHg_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQXj2_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qx5yX_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0qPt_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6VYu_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6Yjf_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wk718_0jzJlNRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcWOZ_0jzJlNRU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Iowa's best girls basketball players: Meet the state's top power forwards

By Barry Poe  Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school girls basketball. This list focuses on the power forwards.  There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy