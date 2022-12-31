Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Washington Examiner
Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023
As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner
Four reasons the new Republican-controlled House is already in disarray
What transpired in Pennsylvania’s race for House speaker hasn’t happened on Pennsylvania Avenue — yet. Nevertheless, intraparty divisions are putting the new Republican House majority’s ability to elect a speaker in doubt. Conservative defections did lead to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the expected minority leader, receiving...
Washington Examiner
Remember the hysteria over Trump's tax returns?
REMEMBER THE HYSTERIA OVER TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS? On Dec. 30, as Washington shut down for the Christmas-New Year holidays and Republicans prepared to take over the House of Representatives, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, in their final days of power, released copies of former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 through 2020.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
Washington Examiner
Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech
A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
Washington Examiner
George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is, there currently is no speaker of the House and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
Washington Examiner
No end in sight: 2023 portends full year of fighting in Ukraine
NO END IN SIGHT: It seems certain that 2023 will be a critical year for the war in Ukraine as the ravages of Vladimir Putin’s illegal and ill-conceived invasion exact a terrible toll on both sides. It seems equally likely the war will not end this year, with both sides committed to demands for the other’s total capitulation.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
Washington Examiner
Why socialism sickens and capitalism cures
A 2022 Pew Research Center survey found that an alarming number of people still believe that socialism “gives all people an equal opportunity to be successful,” with 52% agreeing this statement is at least somewhat true for socialism. Fortunately, 64% agreed that statement is at least somewhat true for capitalism.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Some of the biggest energy stories to start the year
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. NEWS ROUNDUP: Some of the biggest energy stories as we start the new year... Russia bans...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard says value of public service is missed on many in Congress today
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said too many of those entering public service, particularly government, are in it for the wrong reasons. “We have too many who are focused on serving themselves, serving their own selfish ambitions, and abusing those positions of power and responsibility,” Gabbard told Fox News’s Trey Gowdy.
Washington Examiner
National Progressive Radio strikes again
NPR’s Morning Edition ran a segment on Monday that perfectly encapsulated the broadcaster’s left-wing assumptions, its determination to spread them, the contemptuous betrayal of its mission to represent varied views, and its modus operandi camouflaging propaganda as news. It’s worth documenting periodically lest we forget that this bias...
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
Washington Examiner
McCarthy poised to fail on second speaker ballot as 'Never Kevin' lawmakers shift support to Jordan
At least eight GOP lawmakers voted against Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the second ballot for who will be the next speaker of the House after the top Republican faced 19 defections on Tuesday's first ballot. Conservatives stated that their position on the California Republican had not changed coming out of...
Washington Examiner
Will the Supreme Court let lower courts kill charter schools?
Academic researchers have been focusing recently on students’ pandemic-induced “learning losses.” But the bigger story, largely being ignored, is the fact that there often wasn’t much “learning” to lose. People have known about this problem for at least four decades, ever since the National...
