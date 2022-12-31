ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is a non-event today as surface winds remain elevated preventing fog formation. An incoming front will bring a line of weakening showers and storms into Northern Florida around 5pm today, a few stronger storms possible featuring gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-4 exit

A 21-year-old Palm Coast man was killed on Dec. 29 on the Interstate 4 exit ramp in Volusia County when his motorcycle hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle. The man was driving behind a semitruck in the right lane on the eastbound I-4 exit towards I-95 northbound when the accident happened, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 21-year-old attempted to pass the truck on the outside shoulder, the report said, when the motorcycle suddenly lost control and hit the guardrail, throwing the rider from the vehicle; he came to rest on the outside shoulder.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Health seeks help in identifying patient brought to ORMC

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando Health is attempting to identify a patient who was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) over the weekend and is asking for help. The patient is a white man with mid-length hair described as either black or brown. He also has an auburn-colored mustache and beard. He is 5'11", weighs 135 pounds, and is believed to be in his late 20s to mid-40s. He has several tattoos including a Florida Marlins logo on his right hand; "S E L F" (one letter on each finger of the right hand); "City Boy" (left hand); "M A D E" (one letter on each finger of the left hand); unrecognizable tattoos also on the left forearm and wrist and right forearm.
LAKE MARY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts

Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

