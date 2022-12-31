Read full article on original website
Related
Wildlife officials tend to manatee beached in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A manatee beached itself in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday. Volusia County Beach Safety said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Volusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team officials responded to tend to the manatee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A photo...
WESH
Volusia County working to repair beaches still damaged by hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a stretch of Daytona Beach, south of International Speedway Boulevard, was jam-packed with vehicles and beachgoers for the first time in a while. The area was torn up by two hurricanes this past season. There are 33 vehicle access ramps along Volusia County's...
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
fox35orlando.com
Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is a non-event today as surface winds remain elevated preventing fog formation. An incoming front will bring a line of weakening showers and storms into Northern Florida around 5pm today, a few stronger storms possible featuring gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park: Drone video shows riders being rescued after attraction loses power
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue released drone video on Tuesday showing the dramatic rescue of dozens of people after The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power on New Year's Eve, trapping riders inside the pod vehicles. In the footage, first responders are seen climbing up the...
Florida lawmakers consider what to do after dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking, and there is $1 billion on the line. Last year, Florida lawmakers targeted Disney, dissolving the company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In doing so, they set the stage for $1 billion in debt to be transferred from Disney and Reedy Creek...
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WESH
World War II tugboat built in Volusia County to return from Europe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A World War II era tugboat built in DeLand is due back in DeLand later this month, and it's been no easy feat getting the 150-ton tug from Europe to Florida. The president of the DeLand Historic Trust had a dream and is seeing it...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-4 exit
A 21-year-old Palm Coast man was killed on Dec. 29 on the Interstate 4 exit ramp in Volusia County when his motorcycle hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle. The man was driving behind a semitruck in the right lane on the eastbound I-4 exit towards I-95 northbound when the accident happened, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 21-year-old attempted to pass the truck on the outside shoulder, the report said, when the motorcycle suddenly lost control and hit the guardrail, throwing the rider from the vehicle; he came to rest on the outside shoulder.
WESH
Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Health seeks help in identifying patient brought to ORMC
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando Health is attempting to identify a patient who was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) over the weekend and is asking for help. The patient is a white man with mid-length hair described as either black or brown. He also has an auburn-colored mustache and beard. He is 5'11", weighs 135 pounds, and is believed to be in his late 20s to mid-40s. He has several tattoos including a Florida Marlins logo on his right hand; "S E L F" (one letter on each finger of the right hand); "City Boy" (left hand); "M A D E" (one letter on each finger of the left hand); unrecognizable tattoos also on the left forearm and wrist and right forearm.
fox35orlando.com
'They were trying to flash SOS': Woman says she was next in line to ride The Wheel before it lost power
ORLANDO, Fla. - People were out and about at ICON Park in Orlando on Monday, but one of the amusement park's main rides – its 400-foot Ferris wheel – remained closed after it suffered a power failure on New Year's Eve, showering one of the cabins in sparks.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park to stay closed for maintenance, inspections after power failure
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Wheel – a 400-foot tall Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando – will remain closed for "a few days" while technical teams perform maintenance and investigate why the attraction seemingly sparked and lost power on Saturday night while people were on it, the park said in a statement.
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park: Thermal imaging shows firefighters rescue stranded riders
The Wheel at Orlando's ICON Park is taller than a football field if it stood vertically. When firefighters were called out to rescue people trapped on the ride on New Year's Eve, they had already had lots of training for such a scenario under their belts.
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road
A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
With guns drawn, dozens of police officers enter Orlando auto store off John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of Orlando police officers swarmed an Advance Auto Parts store near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Church Street on Tuesday evening. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi observed 20-plus law enforcement vehicles on the scene along with a K9 unit. Officers entered the store just after 10 p.m. with their guns drawn.
Comments / 0