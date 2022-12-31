LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 32-year-old Jemel Foster of Little Rock was sentenced to 30 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, which resulted in a person's death by overdose. Foster was also convicted in a trial in July 2022 for the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO