ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Suspect arrested in W. 3rd Street homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: 29-year-old James Lambert of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred this morning on West 3rd Street. He has been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide following a homicide on W. 3rd Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Searcy police investigating multiple shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department is currently investigating two unrelated shootings. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. where two adult males shot at each other. Both males were transported to Unity Health.
SEARCY, AR
THV11

Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground. Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Meet Will Jones | The new Pulaski County prosecutor

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Pulaski county has a new prosecuting attorney. His job? Fighting crime— in the courts. As he starts his new term after a year of record homicides, Pulaski County Prosecutor Will Jones, has his work cut out for him. Jones explained that he wants to...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation. The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers...
ROLAND, AR
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock man sentenced for fentanyl distribution that resulted in death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 32-year-old Jemel Foster of Little Rock was sentenced to 30 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, which resulted in a person's death by overdose. Foster was also convicted in a trial in July 2022 for the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy