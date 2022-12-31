Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Little Rock police make arrest in city’s first homicide of 2023
Little Rock police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning.
Suspect arrested in W. 3rd Street homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: 29-year-old James Lambert of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred this morning on West 3rd Street. He has been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide following a homicide on W. 3rd Street...
Searcy police investigating multiple shootings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department is currently investigating two unrelated shootings. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. where two adult males shot at each other. Both males were transported to Unity Health.
Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground. Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the...
North Little Rock police investigating Gregory Street homicide
North Little Rock police say they are investigating a Monday afternoon homicide that happened in the 1200 block of Gregory Street.
Garland County sheriff: Man finds body while checking game cameras
Garland County deputies are investigating after a man told them he found a body while checking his game cameras.
Police searching for missing Sherwood man; car found abandoned in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a man who went missing a few days after Christmas. According to a social media post from the agency, Brock Welch went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m.
A 34-year-old Little Rock cold case, with a daughter still demanding answers
It’s been more than three decades since Anita Shell was brutally murdered in Little Rock. Her daughter was only three months at the time – but has now grown up and demands answers.
Meet Will Jones | The new Pulaski County prosecutor
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Pulaski county has a new prosecuting attorney. His job? Fighting crime— in the courts. As he starts his new term after a year of record homicides, Pulaski County Prosecutor Will Jones, has his work cut out for him. Jones explained that he wants to...
Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation. The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers...
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
Inmate sets small fire inside cell at Jefferson County jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A small fire was set by an inmate inside a cell in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center on Tuesday. Though the fire was only contained to the single-person cell and was quickly extinguished by staff, the holding cells nearby were evacuated. According to...
Little Rock man sentenced for fentanyl distribution that resulted in death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 32-year-old Jemel Foster of Little Rock was sentenced to 30 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, which resulted in a person's death by overdose. Foster was also convicted in a trial in July 2022 for the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Little Rock residents report gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations
Little Rock residents said loud fireworks were the least of their concerns over the weekend, as some New Year's Eve celebrations featured firearms. Little Rock Police said at least one person was arrested after officers responded to a shots fired call.
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
Two young girls brutally attacked by dogs in White County
A New Year’s visit to family turned nightmare when two of three of the Busbea daughters were brutally attacked by two dogs in White County.
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
Little Rock man gets 30-year federal prison sentence for fentanyl distribution, woman’s death
A Little Rock man responsible for distributing fentanyl that resulted in another person’s death has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison.
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
