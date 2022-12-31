Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge on Influential Ninth Circuit Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Portland Parks responds to complaint of 'dog treats mixed with possible rat poison'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Parks and Rec said rangers responded to a complaint of dog treats mixed with rat poison at Mt. Tabor Park. They tell KATU rangers found the treats and what they're calling an unknown substance, then made a report with Portland Police. Now some dog owners...
KATU.com
ZooLights extend run by three nights for first weekend in January, tickets $12
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo has announced that the popular ZooLights will extend its run by three additional days into the first weekend of the new year. Zoo officials say the extended days will also come with a deep discount priced ticket. Tickets for January 6 to January...
KATU.com
Technology gives first responders a tool to help administer CPR
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clark County Fire District 6 says CPR is physically grueling work and that's why they've invested in a new life-saving device. It's called a "Lucas Device", and it is essentially a mechanical form of CPR. It can help sustain a small crew in an emergency... When...
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
KATU.com
Emergency water main repair shuts down lanes of traffic on 157th & Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: The Portland Water Bureau is saying all eastbound traffic will be detoured at SE 148th, south to Powell Boulevard, east to 162nd, and north back to Division. Travelers are encouraged to use routes like Stark Street or Powell Boulevard. The original story continues below:. The...
KATU.com
Portland Mayor Wheeler announces city bureau assignments, prepping for charter transition
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is shaking things up with city bureau assignments this year, while trying a new approach of grouping bureaus into five focused "service areas." The announcement comes as Rene Gonzalez is sworn in as the newest city commissioner. One big change is that...
KATU.com
Clark PUD: Scammers threating to disconnect services
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clark Public Utilities is saying scammers are calling customers claiming to work for Clark PUD or other utility companies, and saying they oversee billing and threatening disconnection. Officials say, “calls may even appear to come from the utility’s number but the caller ID is spoofed by...
KATU.com
Woman shot in leg while on walk in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot while on a walk in Southeast Portland on Sunday. It happened around 2 a.m. near Ash Street and 119th Avenue about a block away from Ventura Park Elementary School. The woman told officers she heard gunfire and then...
KATU.com
Grand jury indicts three teens in Mount Tabor Park fires
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted three 18-year-olds on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park and other areas in the city, District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday. Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares, and Wayne Chen face 14 charges that include...
KATU.com
Portland community groups to continue efforts to lower gun violence in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — We ended 2022 with a record-high number of homicides and injuries by shooting in Portland. According to police, there were 1,297 reported shootings in 2022. Though that number is slightly lower than 2021, more people were injured and killed by those shootings in 2022. "It’s a...
KATU.com
Gresham police seek public's help in finding missing woman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman. Family members of Kristin Smith, who sometimes uses the last name Reedus, are concerned because they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her near Mall 205 in Portland, and she hasn’t checked in with them.
KATU.com
Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water
SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
KATU.com
Residential fire claims one life in Columbia County, officials looking for cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, along with the Columbia County Sheriff, responded to a residential fire. Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from a trailer. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with...
KATU.com
Fireworks ignite fire at Hillsboro apartment complex on New Year's Eve
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Fire Department, along with Hillsboro Police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve. Officials say at 8:00 p.m. “fireworks and a trash can joined forces to irresponsibly celebrate the impending new year.” Residents of the apartment complex, including several children, were evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly.
KATU.com
Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police seek man who stole bridesmaid dress off porch
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is seeking a man who stole a bridesmaid dress and a gift basket off a victim's front porch. In the pictures provided, an adult man wearing an orange jacket grey or white pants, black sneakers, glasses, and a black beanie can be seen approaching the packages on the porch. There is also a provided image of a light-colored sedan-type car driving away from the scene.,
KATU.com
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
KATU.com
92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
KATU.com
Portland man hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Burnside
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to calls of a shooting near E Burnside and 122nd. KATU reporter Frances Lin talked to an officer on the scene, who said...
KATU.com
OSP troopers shoot, wound suspect in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — A police chase Monday ended when at least one Oregon State Police trooper opened fire, wounding a suspect. Linn County sheriff’s deputies began chasing the suspect just before noon. State troopers joined the chase to help them. The chase ended in Albany near the train station where the shooting happened.
Comments / 0