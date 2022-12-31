ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Technology gives first responders a tool to help administer CPR

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clark County Fire District 6 says CPR is physically grueling work and that's why they've invested in a new life-saving device. It's called a "Lucas Device", and it is essentially a mechanical form of CPR. It can help sustain a small crew in an emergency... When...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Clark PUD: Scammers threating to disconnect services

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clark Public Utilities is saying scammers are calling customers claiming to work for Clark PUD or other utility companies, and saying they oversee billing and threatening disconnection. Officials say, “calls may even appear to come from the utility’s number but the caller ID is spoofed by...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman shot in leg while on walk in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot while on a walk in Southeast Portland on Sunday. It happened around 2 a.m. near Ash Street and 119th Avenue about a block away from Ventura Park Elementary School. The woman told officers she heard gunfire and then...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Grand jury indicts three teens in Mount Tabor Park fires

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted three 18-year-olds on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park and other areas in the city, District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday. Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares, and Wayne Chen face 14 charges that include...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham police seek public's help in finding missing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman. Family members of Kristin Smith, who sometimes uses the last name Reedus, are concerned because they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her near Mall 205 in Portland, and she hasn’t checked in with them.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water

SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Fireworks ignite fire at Hillsboro apartment complex on New Year's Eve

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Fire Department, along with Hillsboro Police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve. Officials say at 8:00 p.m. “fireworks and a trash can joined forces to irresponsibly celebrate the impending new year.” Residents of the apartment complex, including several children, were evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver Police seek man who stole bridesmaid dress off porch

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is seeking a man who stole a bridesmaid dress and a gift basket off a victim's front porch. In the pictures provided, an adult man wearing an orange jacket grey or white pants, black sneakers, glasses, and a black beanie can be seen approaching the packages on the porch. There is also a provided image of a light-colored sedan-type car driving away from the scene.,
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

OSP troopers shoot, wound suspect in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — A police chase Monday ended when at least one Oregon State Police trooper opened fire, wounding a suspect. Linn County sheriff’s deputies began chasing the suspect just before noon. State troopers joined the chase to help them. The chase ended in Albany near the train station where the shooting happened.
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy