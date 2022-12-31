ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 61-year-old man found safely: BPD

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 7 days ago

Update: Jeffrey Strong has been safely located, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Jefferey Strong, 61.

According to the police department, Strong was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Union Avenue. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition.

Strong is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 240 pounds and bald with brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding Strong’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

