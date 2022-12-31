Tennessee vs. Clemson score: No. 6 Vols ratchet up pressure on No. 7 Tigers to complete best season since 2001

The national champion for the 2022 college football season will be crowned when the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs collide in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The top-ranked Bulldogs (14-0) are looking to become the first repeat national champion since Alabama did the trick in 2011-12. They are coming off a thrilling 42-41 over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Meanwhile the No. 3 Horned Frogs (13-1) seek the program's first national championship since 1938. They are riding high after knocking off Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO