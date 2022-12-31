Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Four decades of care
When Georgia Dillon took the helm at the Lawrence County Health Department in 2018, she knew she there were challenges. Most expected that the biggest issues would be the county health department merging with the city’s. But in 2020, the unexpected occurred and the biggest global health pandemic in...
Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3
Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
Ironton Tribune
Cyrus named director of business management at AAA7
Karen Cyrus was recently named director of Business Management at the Area Agency on Aging District 7. On joining the AAA7, Cyrus said, “I am very excited to have joined the AAA7 family and share in the mission to enrich the lives of our seniors and others who benefit from our services.”
Ironton Tribune
In remembrance
Lawrence County and the Tri-State said farewell to several people in 2022 who were known for their contributions to the region and beyond. Ranging from the arts to business to public service and more, they leave behind a legacy that will not be forgotten:. Gary Russell “Rusty” Leep.
Ironton Tribune
Four fire departments get advanced radio system grants
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. Among that recipients are four Lawrence County fire agencies: the Ironton...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe couple welcomes Adena’s first baby of 2023
CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 2, 2023) – Across much of Ohio as New Year’s Day began, multitudes of Ohio State University Buckeye fans found themselves glued to a pair of televisions or a split screen showing two notable events happening simultaneously. One involved the ball in New York’s Times...
Ironton Tribune
Winners named in South Point light event
People for the Point held their first community event since the COVID-19 pandemic with their 8th Annual Griswold Challenge. This year, they were able to add a new activity for the community to get involved with South Point in Lights. In order to meet the technical needs of this project,...
Health Department dealing with damage from winter storm
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender The recent holiday winter storm gave many o
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world! The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of […]
Record highs possible Tuesday in parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — If you think it’s really warm out, you’re right. It was only a week ago that wind chills were breaking records for feeling so cold but by the third day of January we could meet or top record high temperatures in the region. The region has definitely had a huge temperature swing. On […]
WSAZ
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died Tuesday night in a head-on crash that closed the Industrial Parkway for much of the night in Greenup County and sent two others to the hospital, according to Kentucky State Police. The accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the...
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
WSAZ
Cyber attack halts operations at Lawrence County Recorder’s Office
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Recorder’s Office is unable to access its online records system after a cyber attack on Christmas Day. The office uses a Columbus, Ohio-based vendor for its online records system. Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager says that the system was taken offline when suspicious activity was detected.
wymt.com
Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol Officials say Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Police say Davidson escaped from...
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
Flooding Tuesday in the Ohio River Valley area and more rain on the way
(WOWK) — Heavy rain through much of the day prompted flood advisories and caused streams, creeks and even some smaller rivers to jump out of their banks. You can catch the current status of advisories right here. The Shade River near Chester, Ohio jumped out of its banks rapidly as Tuesday unfolded. There were several […]
WVNT-TV
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates and more.
NBC4 Columbus
Body of woman found in Ohio River identified
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton...
thelevisalazer.com
Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY
Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. Tina was born January 3, 1985 in Huntington, WV. She is survived by her husband Anthony McKenzie; children Haley Roop, Austin Roop, and Braden McKenzie; parents Rick and Brenda Roop; brother Brian Roop; niece Brianna Roop, whom she loved so dearly; and mother in law Janett McKenzie.
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
