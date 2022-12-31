ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Four decades of care

When Georgia Dillon took the helm at the Lawrence County Health Department in 2018, she knew she there were challenges. Most expected that the biggest issues would be the county health department merging with the city’s. But in 2020, the unexpected occurred and the biggest global health pandemic in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3

Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

Cyrus named director of business management at AAA7

Karen Cyrus was recently named director of Business Management at the Area Agency on Aging District 7. On joining the AAA7, Cyrus said, “I am very excited to have joined the AAA7 family and share in the mission to enrich the lives of our seniors and others who benefit from our services.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

In remembrance

Lawrence County and the Tri-State said farewell to several people in 2022 who were known for their contributions to the region and beyond. Ranging from the arts to business to public service and more, they leave behind a legacy that will not be forgotten:. Gary Russell “Rusty” Leep.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Four fire departments get advanced radio system grants

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. Among that recipients are four Lawrence County fire agencies: the Ironton...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe couple welcomes Adena’s first baby of 2023

CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 2, 2023) – Across much of Ohio as New Year’s Day began, multitudes of Ohio State University Buckeye fans found themselves glued to a pair of televisions or a split screen showing two notable events happening simultaneously. One involved the ball in New York’s Times...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Winners named in South Point light event

People for the Point held their first community event since the COVID-19 pandemic with their 8th Annual Griswold Challenge. This year, they were able to add a new activity for the community to get involved with South Point in Lights. In order to meet the technical needs of this project,...
SOUTH POINT, OH
WSAZ

2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died Tuesday night in a head-on crash that closed the Industrial Parkway for much of the night in Greenup County and sent two others to the hospital, according to Kentucky State Police. The accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Cyber attack halts operations at Lawrence County Recorder’s Office

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Recorder’s Office is unable to access its online records system after a cyber attack on Christmas Day. The office uses a Columbus, Ohio-based vendor for its online records system. Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager says that the system was taken offline when suspicious activity was detected.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
WVNT-TV

Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates and more.
CHARLESTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Body of woman found in Ohio River identified

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton...
IRONTON, OH
thelevisalazer.com

Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY

Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. Tina was born January 3, 1985 in Huntington, WV. She is survived by her husband Anthony McKenzie; children Haley Roop, Austin Roop, and Braden McKenzie; parents Rick and Brenda Roop; brother Brian Roop; niece Brianna Roop, whom she loved so dearly; and mother in law Janett McKenzie.
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH

