Mr. Bernard Lamar “Buddy” Hodges, Jr. passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, following an extended illness. A graveside funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, January 4th at 2:00 P.M. in the Bay Springs Cemetery of Oconee. Nathan Hodges, Buddy’s grandson, will officiate. The family will greet friends on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the May and Smith Funeral Home.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO