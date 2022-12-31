Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Dons get home win to open new year
DONIPHAN — Max Owen and Emmitt Jones combined for 46 points and the Doniphan Dons opened the new year with an 80-61 win over Mountain View Liberty Tuesday. Owen (24 points) and Emmitt Jones (22) led the Dons to victory. Doniphan was down in the first quarter, but came back and took the lead from Liberty.
semoball.com
East Prairie hangs on for win over Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — The East Prairie girls’ basketball team used a strong first-half performance and clutch shooting down the stretch to knock off Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 2. The Lady Eagles (3-8) won 37-31 over the Lady Wildcats (3-8) behind a game-high 15 points from both Katie Brewer...
semoball.com
Dexter GBB coach seeking offensive growth, even in rout of Twin Rivers
DEXTER – As the clock ticked down in the final seconds of Dexter’s convincing 57-35 girl’s basketball victory over Twin Rivers on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center, fourth-year Dexter coach Eric Sitze sat alongside assistant coach Jamie Rowe and was very animated with his gestures regarding his team’s offensive execution.
semoball.com
Portageville takes down Bootheel Conference foe Campbell, 54-37
CAMPBELL, Mo. — Jayla Weddington scored a game-high 16 to lead Portageville to a 54-37 Bootheel Conference win at Campbell on Monday, Jan. 2. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-3 with the victory while the Lady Camels dropped to 6-4. “This was a big conference win for us,” said...
semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran sprints past Sikeston
JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston girls’ basketball team suffered a lopsided defeat at Saxony Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 2. The Crusaders won 63-34 and improved their season mark to 4-5, while the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 1-9 this season. Evie Caruso and Abagayle Britton scored 15 and 11,...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff spoils Sikeston’s senior night
Poplar Bluff traveled to Sikeston and spoiled their senior night by sweeping the tri-meet on Tuesday in the Sikeston Field House. The Mules whipped out West Plains 48-24 and sacked Sikeston 43-29. “We needed this,” Poplar Bluff head coach Kelton Thompson said. we needed this duel win and there are...
semoball.com
Clash of the Titanesses: Ellington gets past East Carter in battle of two of area’s top girls basketballers
ELLSINORE — Maybe those extra two games made a bigger difference after Christmas?. The Ellington Lady Whippets may have been defeated by Neelyville and East Poinsette County between Christmas and New Year’s, but that might have paid dividends with their area rivals, East Carter. Ellington (5-5) got 39...
semoball.com
No. 1-ranked New Madrid entering league play with misleading record, improving star
There is an adage about “Numbers don’t lie,” however, in the case of the New Madrid County Central boy’s basketball squad, yes, factually, the Eagles have lost two of their last three games, but definitely not, is this an indication that New Madrid is struggling in any way.
semoball.com
Kennett senior has the name (and the game) to stand out on the court
One would think, just based on her name, that Lani Heeb would possess some ability on the basketball court, and that is definitely the case for the Kennett High School senior point guard. “She plays hard,” Indian coach Aaron New said of Heeb recently. “She is kind of our team...
semoball.com
HOLIDAY BEAUTIES AND BEASTS: Talking the highs, lows of two wild weeks of hoops
It was two laborious weeks of high school basketball, one each on the boys and girls sides, and I am only speaking from a reporter’s perspective, so I can only imagine the work it took for people at Twin Rivers, Bloomfield and Poplar Bluff high schools to host events that brought in plenty of teams and spectators.
semoball.com
Robertson grappling with historic success on mat
Lucas Robertson is quite a dang good wrestler. The senior from Poplar Bluff High School is slowly scorching his way up the all-time wins list in program history and just based on what everyone knows about him, the opportunity to become No. 1 likely won’t go begging. Robertson is...
semoball.com
COLUMN: What did we miss? Recapping stories outside of the Christmas Tournament
Naturally, the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament took the entirety of the Southeast Missourian sports staff’s attention. The feedback on our tournament coverage was heartfelt, well-received, and much appreciated. We emerged from that week of basketball feeling like the gang from the movie, “The Hangover.”. There were a lot...
KFVS12
Flash flooding in Campbell turns roads into rivers
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout the Heartland Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Photos posted on the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page show streets became more like rivers as heavy rain pounded the Bootheel. In one neighborhood, water rose to the bumpers of...
KFVS12
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
Missouri troopers report 2 deadly crashes over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people died, and 75 people were injured in separate crashes across the state over the holiday weekend.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
kbsi23.com
Storms likely Monday into Tuesday (1/1/23)
Monday is going to have a chance for some rain showers on and off during the morning hours. A much better chance for storms with heavy rainfall and a chance for some severe storms moves in during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are expected to be very mild. The record high in Cape Girardeau is 69 set in 2000. We’ll be very close to that!
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
