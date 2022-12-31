ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 LSWA Class 2A All-State football team includes Arch Manning

By Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team.

The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years.

Williams was voted the Offensive Player of the Year after a record-breaking performance that helped lead the Dragons to an appearance in the state semifinals.

The senior rushed for a state-best 2,844 yards, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry, while scoring 44 touchdowns.

Curtis, one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, received the Defensive Player of the Year award after helping lead Many to the Division III nonselect title.

Curtis finished with 112 tackles, 16 for a loss as well as six sacks and four interceptions. He also served as quarterback for the Tigers where he rushed for 1,115 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Weiner coached Dunham to a 12-2 overall record capped by the program’s first title-game appearance since 2004. Weiner also was honored by the LSWA in 2019.

Texas signee Arch Newman of Newman earned 2A honors at quarterback with over 2,300 yards passing and 34 touchdowns. He is the fourth member of the Manning family to earn All-State honors joining his father Cooper Manning and uncles Peyton and Eli Manning.

2022 LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE

OFFENSE

Pos Player school Ht. Wt. Cl

WR Jac Comeaux Jr. Dunham 6-1 175 Jr.

WR Omarion Miller North Caddo 6-2 195 Sr.

TE Joe Thomas Layton Oak Grove 6-3 225 So.

OL Luke Schultz Notre Dame 6-4 245 Jr.

OL Brett Bordelon Newman 6-6 290 Sr.

OL Braden Augustus Dunham 6-2 285 Sr.

OL Joseph Cryer Many Jr. 6-4 295 Jr.

OL John Carter O’Neal Oak Grove, 5-9 250 Sr.

QB Arch Manning Newman 6-5 220 Sr.

RB Decareyn Sampson, Avoyelles, 5-10 175 Jr.

RB Grant Ducote Rosepine 5-10 205 Sr.

RB Jalen Williams Mangham 5-9 175 Sr.

PK Peyton Woodring Ascension Episcopal 5-10, 175, Sr.

ATH Jackson House Dunham 6-0 180 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Player school Ht. Wt. Cl

DL Jake Ibieta Country Day 6-3 220 Sr.

DL Jake Rizzo Dunham 6-3 240 Sr.

DL Swazy Carheel Many 6-3 230 Jr.

DL Troy Pattum Welsh 6-2 205 Jr.

LB Kyle Cannon St. Charles 6-1 205 Jr.

LB Xavier Atkins Jonesboro-Hodge 6-1 205 Jr.

LB James Harris Oak Grove 6-2 230 Jr.

LB Cade Bedgood Calvary 6-0 200 Sr.

DB Michael Hotard St. Charles 6-0 170 Sr.

DB Tackett Curtis Many 6-2 220 Sr.

DB Tylen Singleton Many 6-2, 180 Jr.

DB Kam Franklin Oak Grove 6-4, 205 Sr.

P Badger Hargett Ascension Episcopal 5-10 180, Sr.

KR Davon Stirgus St. Charles 5-10 155 Sr.

ATH Aden Cline Rosepine 5-9 152 Sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JALEN WILLIAMS, MANGHAM

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: TACKETT CURTIS, MANY

COACH OF THE YEAR: NEIL WEINER, THE DUNHAM SCHOOL

HONORABLE MENTION

Mills Dawson, East Feliciana; Kennon LeGros, Welsh; Carlos Bazert, Avoyelles; Josh Williams, Avoyelles; Malachi Jackson, Winnfield; Sema’j Hayes, Vidalia; Devin Jackson, Vidalia; Kabari Davis, Vidalia; QB Aidan Mouton, Notre Dame; TJ Johnson, Mangham; Keldrick Green, General Trass; Aubrey Nash, General Trass;  Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana; Aubrey Hermes, Calvary; Cole Colligan, Ascension Episcopal; Jimmy Wright, Calvary; Cade Dardar, Ascension Episcopal; Roderick Parker, South Plaquemines; Abram Wardell, Calvary Baptist; Jackson Bradley, Oak Grove; Jake Smith, Rosepine; Evan Simon, Loreauville; Jake Brouillette, Notre Dame; Jack Schwing, Country Day; Cedric Allison, Oakdale, Sr.; Ian Vigo, Grand Lake; James Simon, Calvary; Kameron Casnave, Northlake Christian; Connor Gibbs, Country Day; Thomas Clack, Oak Grove; Garrett Little, Calvary; Ayden Authement, St. Charles; Britten Dean, St. Charles; Kai Donaldson, Newman; Jalen McGraw, Mangham; Trey Massey, Mangham; Colin Boldt, Dunham; Ryland Brister, Winnfield; William Russell, Catholic-NI; Austin Guillory, Newman; Reed Sanger, South Plaquemines; Hutch Grace, Calvary; Cade Dauzat, Oakdale.

