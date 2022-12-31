ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

These Stores Are Open on New Year’s Day 2023: Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx & More Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on New Year’s Day in 2023, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though many stores remain closed or operating on limited hours on Jan. 1, many continue with business as usual. Despite observed or early closing hours, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on New Year’s Day. Larger pharmacies and all-purpose stores including Target and Walmart are currently set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on New Year’s Day. However, other retailers including CVS, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walgreens may be closed or operate with reduced hours — particularly those with...
TODAY.com

What's open on New Year's Day? Here's the full list of store hours

It's time to say "farewell" to another year and usher in the new one. Whether your plans include a New Year's movie marathon or a fancy party with a side of bubbly, a last-minute trip to the store is probably in the cards. But here's the catch: Many retailers have...
Reader's Digest

What Is Walmart Plus, and Is It Worth It?

No one could have predicted how brothers Sam and James (“Bud”) Walton would change the world of retail when they opened their first store in Rogers, Arkansas. The year was 1962, and little did anyone know that their new outfit, called Wal-Mart Discount City, would go on to become a global brand with nearly 11,000 stores, supercenters and membership clubs. In 2022, Walmart’s worldwide revenue reached $573 billion, a figure that represents a 7% uptick over the previous year. Walmart’s fee-based membership program, Walmart Plus, is a contributing factor. So what is Walmart Plus? Good question!
ARKANSAS STATE
TODAY.com

What are Walmart's New Year's hours? Here’s what you need to know

What’s the best part about New Year’s Day? Committing to making the year ahead one for the books. A close runner-up? Breathing a sigh of relief that all your holiday shopping is finally over and you can back to perusing the aisles in peace. Walmart is one of...
The Independent

Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
shefinds

Is It Possible To Shop At Costco Without A Membership? Try This Hack

While Costco offers plenty of great deals and sales for its members, it turns out there is a way to still benefit from the wholesale chain without signing up for a membership! As reported by Eat This, Not That, the way to do this is through Instacart, and we’ll break down how it works, below:
Marconews.com

What's open on Christmas Day? Starbucks, McDonald's open; Costco, Walmart closed

For a handful of days throughout the year, consumers have few options in America. Christmas Day is one of those days. Need to pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift? Good luck with that. Forgot a last-minute Christmas ingredient? You would've had better luck finding it on Christmas Eve. Looking to grab a bite? You have some options.
TEXAS STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Easter eggs on supermarket shelves before New Year's Day leaves shoppers flummoxed

Shoppers have taken to social media to express their confusion and frustration over Easter eggs already being on sale in UK supermarkets. Despite the Christmas period ending just a few days ago, stores have begun preparing their shelves for another big annual event – Easter, which falls on April 9 this year.
Parade

70 Best Wayfair After-Christmas Deals That Could Beat Black Friday Prices

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2022! However, it doesn't mean you have to part with the great deals from the holiday season. You still have time to partake in some of the best savings around online and in-store at your favorite retailers on things like TVs, headphones, bedding, vacuums and more.

