ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, ND

Gymnastics: Dickinson takes first at Mandan Christmas meet

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrHNd_0jzJdoMf00

Dickinson’s gymnastics team picked up its third win of the season on Friday night, defeating six other teams in the Mandan Christmas meet.

Team Results:
1. Dickinson: 148.4
2. Century: 138
3. Legacy: 132.7
4. Minot: 131.2
5. Mandan: 128.2

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Basketball: First day of WDA action of the new year isn’t short of drama

The WDA played its first games of the 2023 calendar year, and the matchups had no shortage of drama, especially between Mandan and Minot. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: Mandan Braves 60 Minot Magicians 70 Final Girls: Mandan Braves 70 Minot Majettes 80 Final Boys: Bismarck Demons 65 Century Patriots 95 Final Girls: Bismarck Demons 44 […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

On the verge of a new you in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A common New Year’s resolution is having a new active lifestyle, and many are beginning on their resolutions. Taylor Aasen met with Verge Fitness on Monday to see what they are expecting out of this new year. “I get really excited this time of the year just because of the opportunity […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Linton-HMB’s Bosch Brothers bring a special connection to the court

There’s a connection that can’t be denied on the Linton-HMB basketball team. “We hardly talk about stuff before plays happen,” Linton-HMB senior Landon Bosch said. “It’s just kind of, I’m going to come here, and you just know where he’s going to go.” The twin team of Grant and Landon Bosch present double trouble for […]
LINTON, ND
KX News

Swinging into the new year in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The holiday break is still here. Businesses are busy with people looking for something to do with the kids. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one business to see how they’re swinging into the new year. Golf Etc. in Bismarck is an indoor golf simulator that offers eight screens. Not only is […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Hockey: Legacy-Bismarck secures shutout of Dickinson

Legacy-Bismarck and Dickinson met on the ice Friday afternoon with both teams searching for its first league win. Legacy-Bismarck found the net first in the first period thanks to a goal from Avary Sick to make it 1-0. Legacy-Bismarck would use that momentum to go on and win 9-0.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Traveling in 2023

The travel industry has changed dramatically, since the pandemic began almost 3 years ago.Mandates and covid requirements limited travel, and certain countries even closed their doors to travelers. For today’s KX Conversation, we check in with Margie Rademaker from All American Travel in Dickinson, North Dakota.
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

Century High Hockey teams delivers presents for those in need in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — To help bring a smile to children in need, a local hockey team came together to provide presents over the holidays. The Century High Hockey Team partnered with Scheels and Sanford Hospital for a holiday shopping donation for children that are spending the holidays in the hospital.Players went gift shopping two […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

New year, a new nutritious lifestyle in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — “The biggest thing is set a goal and figure out how you’re going to reach that goal. A lot of people get discouraged because they think that something’s just going to happen overnight, and they have to understand and realize that it is a lifestyle change and you have to take […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck Welcomes Sazón At 4510 Skyline Crossings

There is no doubt that 2022 was a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Several new shops in the works in Bismarck for 2023

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — From a coffee shop, to some new apartments and even a giant fun zone for kids.There are several big projects in the works for 2023 around Bismarck.On one of the chilliest months of the year, the ball is rolling for several projects around the capital city. A new Mills Fleet Farm […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck set to host water utility open houses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When utility bills come into question, the cost of water is always a vital aspect to consider. And while the City of Bismarck does intend on making updates to the water utility rate over the coming years, they’d like to get the public’s opinion on them first. The price of a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy