Overthrow Joe no mo', Joe Milton and Tennessee football roll in Orange Bowl | Toppmeyer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Overthrow Joe is so 2021.

More like, way to go Joe in 2022.

And 2023 looks to be the Joe Show.

I came to Friday’s Orange Bowl expecting to be impressed by Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, the five-star freshman who had humiliated North Carolina in the ACC Championship to ascend into the starting lineup.

I left impressed by Tennessee’s backup turned starter, Joe Milton . I had company in my assessment.

Milton’s pal, Hendon Hooker, was all smiles on the sideline as the Vols’ injured star watched his replacement throw for 251 yards in No. 6 Tennessee’s 31-14 victory over No. 7 Clemson.

“He’s out there having fun and slinging it,” Hooker told ESPN during an in-game interview while supporting himself on crutches after he tore his ACL in November, an injury that ended his college career. “He has a rocket for an arm.”

[ Capture the thrills of Tennessee football's epic 2022 season with our special new book. Here’s how to order today! ]

Milton’s howitzer is no new development. That arm strength made him a tantalizing prospect at Michigan and later as a Vols transfer, but his inability to harness all that zip resulted in him surrendering the starting job at both schools. In Milton’s brief stint as UT’s starter in 2021, he threw with the accuracy of Chuck Knoblauch.

No sign of the yips against Clemson (11-3).

Josh Heupel positioned Milton to succeed with a well-orchestrated game plan featuring a steady dose of high-percentage throws. Milton dusted off his big arm, though, with two completions that totaled 96 yards. And he nearly connected with Ramel Keyton on a 65-yard bomb that Milton flicked with apparent ease.

In the opt-out era, bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff are as much of a prequel for next season as they are an exclamation point for the season that was.

That was especially true for Tennessee (11-2).

Along with missing Hooker, Tennessee played without NFL-bound wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, who opted out of the game. Hyatt’s absence, in particular, limited UT’s big-play potential.

Milton’s completions to Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Keyton served as a potential preview of UT’s assault for next year. He threw beautiful touchdown passes to each.

Now, after you absorb that praise, let me tap the brakes on the idea that this will be an uncontested crowning of Hooker’s heir apparent.

Milton was solid. He kept UT out of mistakes. He wasn’t Hooker, though. Few would be.

Tennessee will enter the offseason with no entrenched starting quarterback. That’s how it should be.

Milton would be eligible to declare for the NFL Draft, but he talks like a guy intent on returning for his final year of eligibility and becoming UT’s starter. He played well enough Friday to earn the first look, but he’ll compete in the spring with five-star signee Nico Iamaleava. Heupel also should ponder adding a transfer to the competition.

After all, Tennessee signed Hooker and Milton as transfers before the 2021 and needed both to navigate the past two seasons.

TENNESSEE REPORT CARD: Tennessee football grades vs. Clemson: Vols get 11-win season with Orange Bowl victory

ORANGE BOWL: How Tennessee football is honoring Mike Leach, Josh Heupel's mentor, at Orange Bowl

WAS THAT FUNNY? South Carolina football fans buy sky banner to troll Clemson and Tennessee at Orange Bowl

While Milton played like a veteran finally coming into his own, Klubnik looked the part of a freshman making his first career start.

Clemson squandered a scoring opportunity before halftime when Klubnik scrambled on back-to-back plays when he would have been better served with an incompletion, because the Tigers lacked a timeout. The Vols stopped Klubnik short of the first down on both scrambles as the first half expired.

UT’s pass rush kept Klubnik under steady duress. That made him jittery, and he failed to consistently make smart reads or sound decisions.

That’s fortunate, because Tennessee’s defensive backs specialized in face-guarding with contact throughout the first half. Clemson’s best offensive strategy for two quarters was to heave a pass down the sideline and wait for the pass interference flag that appeared three times.

Clemson offered the Vols an assist by missing three field goals and failed to convert on a fake field goal.

Don’t let UT’s pass interference penalties or Clemson’s special teams blunders discolor the Tennessee defense’s role in this victory.

Clemson couldn’t handle the Vols’ defensive front, and linebacker Aaron Beasley tortured the Tigers. Beasley put the first hit on Will Shipley on UT’s critical fourth-down stop late in the third quarter.

Still, Milton supplied the lasting image.

A Vols quarterback propelled them to the Orange Bowl. And their next quarterback sealed this Orange Bowl.

Ahead by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Milton moved the chains on third-and-9 with a slant connection to Keyton. The next play, Keyton gained separation, and Milton placed a 46-yard touchdown into his paws.

In a previous time, you could envision Milton sailing a pass over Keyton’s head.

This was no Overthrow Joe, though.

This was Orange Bowl MVP Joe.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Overthrow Joe no mo', Joe Milton and Tennessee football roll in Orange Bowl | Toppmeyer