This Idaho Hot Spring Was Memorable For All The Wrong Reasons
My first hot springs experience was a little disappointing. My wife and I decided to go to and enjoy our first hot spring on Monday (Jan. 2) and going during a holiday weekend probably wasn't the best idea. When we got to the hot spring I could already tell that it was going to be crowded. The parking was packed and making sure I got a spot that I wouldn't get blocked in was my biggest concern right out of the gate.
Popular food chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Idaho that you're probably going to want to try if you're a dessert lover. Read on to learn more. The Sodamix is a popular dessert chain with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They recently opened another new Idaho location at 2110 Blaine Street in Caldwell.
Food Network Named This Idaho Sandwich One of The Best In America
One of my favorite lunchtime meals has to be a sandwich. There's just something about delicious meat, cheese, and veggies served on fresh bread. I'm also a fan of having chips as my side with my sandwich. Recently the Food Network released their "50 State 50 Sandwiches" list and to...
What Happens to Idaho Kids Inside a Juvenile Detention Center?
💭 Inspired by the memory of a troubled childhood friend, I decided I wanted to know more about today's juvenile detention centers. 💗 To my pleasant surprise, Idaho's Juvenile Justice System goes to great lengths to affect positive change for its children in detention centers. 💎 The gallery...
The Most-Searched Conspiracy in Idaho Actually Makes Sense
I've always been convinced that aliens and UFOs are a thing, especially in Idaho. I feel like believing that the government covering it up is more widely accepted than ever, especially with the government declassifying files that show unexplained activity in the skies and even space. I've always said, if that's what they're showing us, what aren't they showing us? Surely, the people of Idaho would want to know... right? Not so fast.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Longest Life Expectancy
There are a lot of factors to consider when attempting to determine the healthiest counties in Idaho, but thankfully there are also a lot of dedicated sources out there conducting studies and providing the information for us. Which counties in Idaho have the longest life expectancy? Let’s find out!
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy
For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
Idaho ‘big fish’ stories of 2022
From a catch-and-release record cutbow in Henrys Lake to a dramatic state-record catfish saga that could have been written by John Grisham, the past year’s record-setting fishing stories was one for the ages. Anglers from both within and outside of Idaho’s borders hoisted up some incredible benchmarks during 2022 and have pictures to show for it.
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Check Out These Polar Plunge Photos For Make A Wish Idaho
Looking to pass the time? Nothing but photos from this year's Polar Plunge. Some folks wore a lot of clothes, while others, we'll let you decide. Happy New Year!. Idahoans get cold for Make A Wish Idaho. 45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022. As...
How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor
IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Lottery's Million Dollar Raffle Drawing is Almost Here
It’s almost time for the annual Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle drawing. This year’s drawing will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at 5:59 p.m. here on KPVI right after Nightly News with Lester Hold and before Jeopardy!. The raffle drawing, which sold out on November 12 of...
