Fern Lila Churchman
Fern Churchman passed on peacefully into her Lords hands on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Brownwood. She was born on Saturday, July 13, 2029 in Faith, South Dakota to Lewis and Eunice Bachar. Fern was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was preceded in death by...
Edward Simpson
Edward LaRoy Simpson, age 80 passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 peacefully at his home. Edward was born on Wednesday, January 14, 1942 in Bibb, Texas to James and Lorene Simpson. He graduated from Bangs High School. Ed married Donna Jean Trusedell on February 19, 1963 and they began a life together that blessed them with two children.
Frank Scott
Franklin D. Scott of Gustine, TX, passed away peacefully at home on his 75th birthday – January 2, 2023. He had recently been diagnosed with metastatic liver cancer. Like many of Frank’s adventures, his passing came on fast and was somewhat unpredictable. Born to Gertrude (Robertson) and Elbert...
Catalina Cervantes Caro
Catalina Cervantes Caro, age 98, of Brownwood went to Heaven on Friday, December 30, 2022. Celebration of Life for Catalina will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood (1914 Indian Creek Rd. Brownwood, Texas 76801).
Hendrick Brownwood Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Hendrick Medical Center of Brownwood (1900 Pine St.) welcomed the first baby of the New Year on Sunday January 1st at 1:46 a.m. The baby girl weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and measured 20 inches. Congratulations to the parents!. Happy New Year from Hendrick Health !
Maxfield’s decision to leave Bangs for Austin’s Brentwood Christian came down to family
BANGS – After seven football seasons in Brown County – two at Brownwood and the last five at Bangs – Kyle Maxfield is moving on as he has accepted the head football coach and athletic director position at Brentwood Christian in Austin. “It’s always tough to leave...
Lions handed 82-51 road loss by Coleman
COLEMAN – The Brownwood Lions dipped to 10-9 on the season with an 82-51 road loss against the Class 2A Coleman Bluecats Tuesday night. Brownwood trailed Coleman (9-6) by a 22-12 count after one quarter, 41-22 at halftime, and 61-37 heading into the fourth period. The Lions received 20...
Lady Lions roster loaded with experienced players as 2023 soccer campaign begins
Coming off a 13-6-2, bi-district championship campaign, head coach Alexis Mosqueda welcomes back the majority of the roster for her third season as the Brownwood Lady Lions kick off their soccer season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Waco La Vega. “We’re returning nine of 11 starters from last year, so...
Marble Falls pulls away from Lady Lions in fourth quarter of 60-37 decision
In their final outing before the start of District 6-4A basketball action, the Brownwood Lady Lions came out on the short end of a 60-37 decision against Marble Falls Tuesday night at Warren Gym. The Lady Lions trailed 14-6 after one quarter and 31-18 at halftime, but closed the third...
Howard Payne AD Hunter Sims hired as offensive line coach at Houston Baptist
According to a post on the Facebook page of former Howard Payne and current Houston Christian University football coach Braxton Harris, HPU Athletic Director Hunter Sims has been hired as the new offensive line coach at HBU. More information on this story to come.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 3
On December 30, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m. Deputy Rita Duaine was a two-man unit with Sgt. Smoot. They were dispatch to a burglary, not in progress, located at Cherokee Dr., Brownwood, TX. They made contact with an individual who stated money and a laptop was stolen from his residence. Information was gathered, and a report was completed.
Brownwood Lions baseball alumni game set for Feb. 18
The Brownwood Lions baseball team will hold its James Crow Alumni Game on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Morris Southall Field. Batting practice will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a home run derby at 11 a.m. – with a $10 entry fee – and the alumni game at noon.
Lions soccer kicks off campaign with 3-0 home triumph over Burnet
With 18 members, including 11 seniors, back from last year’s 8-12-2 bi-district championship squad, the Brownwood Lions wasted little time sending a message that they’re determined for greater successes during head coach Michael Westerman’s second season. The Lions kicked off their 2023 soccer campaign Tuesday night at...
Lady Lions soccer coasts past Waco La Vega, 5-1, in season opener
WACO – Fresh off a 13-6-2, bi-district championship campaign, the Brownwood Lady Lions opened the 2023 soccer season with a 5-1 road victory over Waco La Vega Tuesday night. Molly Oliver scored three goals for Brownwood, while Adryanna Huerta and Kennedi Johnson added one each, with Johnson’s coming on a penalty kick. Ataleigh Constancio and Braycee Lee each dished out an assist.
Updated Brown County Youth Fair Schedule
The following is the updated schedule for the 71st Brown County Youth Fair, which will take place Jan. 8-14 at the Brown County Fairgrounds:
Brown County Grand Jury 2022 December indictments
During the December 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 21 people. Edgar Alejandro Serrato Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance. Dontea Marquis Dillard: Assault family violence – enhanced repeat offender. Richard Clay Stanley: Theft of a firearm. Forrest Warren Stevens: Possession...
Oath of Office Issued to Brown County Elected Officials
In a ceremony held in the Brown County courthouse, county courtroom Tuesday morning, officials elected in November took their Oath of Office to begin their terms. First were the two county commissioners followed by the four justice of the peace, district clerk, county clerk and county attorney. Photo above (left...
