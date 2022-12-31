Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL, but the sight of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing to the ground Monday night after a first-quarter tackle was chilling. Hamlin, 24, a Pittsburgh native playing in his second season with the Bills, tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of a game between two of the AFC’s best teams, The Buffalo News reported.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 50 MINUTES AGO