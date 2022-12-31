Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Lions soccer intends to continue climb in Westerman’s second season
Fresh off an 8-12-2 record and bi-district title in head coach Michael Westerman’s first season, the expectations are even greater this year as the Brownwood Lions host the Burnet Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to kick off the 2023 soccer campaign. “First and foremost the numbers from this year...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions roster loaded with experienced players as 2023 soccer campaign begins
Coming off a 13-6-2, bi-district championship campaign, head coach Alexis Mosqueda welcomes back the majority of the roster for her third season as the Brownwood Lady Lions kick off their soccer season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Waco La Vega. “We’re returning nine of 11 starters from last year, so...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 2-8
Marble Falls at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. Peaster at Early, 6/7:30 p.m. Sidney at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Blackwell at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Abilene Christian, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Evant, 6/7:30 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Waco La Vega, 6 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Burnet at...
brownwoodnews.com
Maxfield stepping down at Bangs, search for new football coach underway
Bangs ISD issued the following press release Monday evening:. Bangs ISD is announcing it will begin a search for its next Athletic Director, as current AD Kyle Maxfield has accepted a position that takes him closer to family. Bangs ISD is grateful for Coach Maxfield’s service to the district and its students. The district and its athletic programs are in great standing due to his exemplary leadership over the past five years. The search for the next athletic director will begin immediately, and the district would like to have a final candidate by February.
brownwoodnews.com
Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell
Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell, age 87, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood. Funeral Services for Faye will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Blake officiating; burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas Art Exhibit announces jazz concert Feb. 10
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is slated to be open to the public February 5-11th at the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood with the addition of a jazz quartet concert on Friday, February 10th. “We had amazing feedback on our classical music concert last year,” Stars Committee Chairwoman...
colemantoday.com
Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir
Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
koxe.com
Charlie V. Gamblin, 73, of Brownwood
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
brownwoodnews.com
BrownwoodNews.com Top 10 Stories of 2022
Another year is in the books, and Brownwoodnews.com has once again had a good year. With over five million page views in 2022, clearly the folks of Central Texas are looking to us for their primary source of news. We thank you, humbly. Every year has its good and bad...
koxe.com
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Fern Lila Churchman
Fern Churchman passed on peacefully into her Lords hands on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Brownwood. She was born on Saturday, July 13, 2029 in Faith, South Dakota to Lewis and Eunice Bachar. Fern was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was preceded in death by...
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: What sign ordinances say about you
Not long ago, I talked to a good friend who is a business owner in Downtown Brownwood. He explained to me the onerous nature of the sign ordinances downtown and how hard it was for him (or just about anyone else) to properly represent their business with signage. I agreed with him.
Is It Illegal to Keep Your Xmas Lights Up in San Angelo?
Christmas lights are beautiful. Some people even suffer from post-holiday stress, when the holidays are over. It is actually a recognized condition. For people suffering from this malady, the very thought of taking down the decorations can cause anxiety. When is the right time to take down the Christmas lights?...
New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward chambers. On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as...
What will be open on New Year’s Day?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices will be closed on January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year, and here is a list of businesses that will remain open. City Officer Closures on January 2, 2022 Trash Service on New Year There will be no interruption of trash service during the holiday, however, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Four Former Angelo State University Student Athletes Indicted for Brutal Attack & Robbery
SAN ANGELO – Four defendants have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for a robbery after attacking another man and stealing his backpack on the Angelo State University campus back in August. D’Koreion Hammond, Roy Morris, Brenton Jacob Frizell, and Kameren Kirkwood who were, at the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
How to Find The High Life at a Farm Supply Store
We have all noticed that prices have gone crazy over the last year. Living in luxury often costs more than most of us can afford. Finding creative ways to do more for less has become art in the recent economy. I'm not talking about putting a toilet bowl on the...
The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring!
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring! If an applicant gets the job, they will earn $19.23 per hour which is roughly $40,000 a year. New employees will be provided training and have access to medical, dental and life insurance. Employees will also have access to the center’s 24-hour fitness […]
Comments / 0