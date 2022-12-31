Bangs ISD issued the following press release Monday evening:. Bangs ISD is announcing it will begin a search for its next Athletic Director, as current AD Kyle Maxfield has accepted a position that takes him closer to family. Bangs ISD is grateful for Coach Maxfield’s service to the district and its students. The district and its athletic programs are in great standing due to his exemplary leadership over the past five years. The search for the next athletic director will begin immediately, and the district would like to have a final candidate by February.

BANGS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO