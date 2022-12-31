ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon. Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.

Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
UTICA, NY
tourcounsel.com

Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York

Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
SYRACUSE, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a class...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Missing 70-year-old man with brain injury from Camillus found

Camillus, N.Y. — State troopers Monday said a missing 70-year-old man considered vulnerable has been located in good health. Atif Hasan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus, according to a news release from state police on Sunday.
CAMILLUS, NY
Oswego County Today

Statement of Bishop Douglas J. Lucia of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse on the death of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI

This morning, in the final hours of 2022, Catholics throughout the world have learned of the death of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI. Along with Bishop Robert J. Cunningham, our Bishop-emeritus, I join the Catholic community in mourning the passing of the 265thSuccessor of St. Peter whose only desire was to be a “humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord.” His service in the Church spanned decades both as theologian and pastor and he had a key role to play in the Second Vatican Council as theological advisor to the bishops. Yet, the heart of his ministry would focus on being a true icon of Christ, the deacon – Christ, the servant.
SYRACUSE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County

On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

