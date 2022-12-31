Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / A Bomb Cyclone is Going to Make Christmas Week a Wild RideDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange
The Cardinals return home to host the Orange for their first game of the new year.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Protests after police charge Binghamton man
Binghamton protestors are drawing comparisons to George Floyd's death and decrying a Binghamton Police officer for his treatment of a black man on New Year's Day.
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Protest planned outside Vestal IHOP
A former general manager is organizing a protest against the owners of the IHOP on the Vestal Parkway, alleging a staffing model that threatened health and safety.
waer.org
New center in Syracuse takes unique approach to caring for patients with Alzheimer’s disease
A new specialty center for Alzheimer's patients is opening in Syracuse this year. More than 400,000 New Yorkers live with Alzheimer's, and that's expected to jump by 15% in the next three years. The Loretto Health facility will provide care for Alzheimer's patients and treatment. But it doesn't look like...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police say avoid 400 block of Shuart Ave, tell neighbors to shelter in place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At 10:50 a.m. Monday, the Syracuse Police Department sent out an alert for people to avoid the 400 block of Shuart Ave if possible and for those who live in the immediate area to shelter in place until further notice. Syracuse Police did not provide details...
WKTV
Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon. Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
tourcounsel.com
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a class...
Missing 70-year-old man with brain injury from Camillus found
Camillus, N.Y. — State troopers Monday said a missing 70-year-old man considered vulnerable has been located in good health. Atif Hasan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus, according to a news release from state police on Sunday.
Statement of Bishop Douglas J. Lucia of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse on the death of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI
This morning, in the final hours of 2022, Catholics throughout the world have learned of the death of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI. Along with Bishop Robert J. Cunningham, our Bishop-emeritus, I join the Catholic community in mourning the passing of the 265thSuccessor of St. Peter whose only desire was to be a “humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord.” His service in the Church spanned decades both as theologian and pastor and he had a key role to play in the Second Vatican Council as theological advisor to the bishops. Yet, the heart of his ministry would focus on being a true icon of Christ, the deacon – Christ, the servant.
iheart.com
Happy New Year from WSYR Radio and Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!
It's a new year in Central New York. As we start 2023, all of us at NewsRadio 570 WSYR would like to wish you health and happiness! We hope that you continue to trust us for news and information on "Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!"
nyspnews.com
State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County
On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
