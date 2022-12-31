ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

pwponderings.com

Pro Wrestling Grind 12/31/22 All We Are Results

Pro Wrestling Grind 12/31/22 All We Are results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) Anthony Henry def. Ryan Mooney. Mike Skyros def. JD Drake. Street Fight: 1...
WORCESTER, MA
pwponderings.com

AAW 12/30/22 Unstoppable Results

AAW 12/30/22 Unstoppable results from the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. The event live streamed on Highspots TV. AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) defeat The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) to win the vacant AAW Tag Team Championships. Ren Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
pwponderings.com

Beyond Wrestling 12/31/22 Heavy Lies The Crown ’22 Results

Beyond Wrestling 12/31/22 Heavy Lies The Crown ’22 results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Love Doug and Tender Weapon def. Teddy Goodz and Little Mean Kathleen. Ryan Galeone def. Gabriel Skye. Aaron Rourke def. Dan Barry. Ichiban def. Anthony Henry. Eel...
WORCESTER, MA
pwponderings.com

Game Changer Wrestling 12/31/22 GCW Til Infinity Results

Game Changer Wrestling 12/31/22 GCW Til Infinity results from Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event live streamed on FITE+. East West Xpress (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) def. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton (c)...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
pwponderings.com

Absolute Intense Wrestling 12/30/22 AIW Jet Black New Year Results

Absolute Intense Wrestling 12/30/22 AIW Jet Black New Year results from the Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The event live streamed on FITE+. Four Way Tag Team Match: Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang), Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) and Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom)
AKRON, OH

