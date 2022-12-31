ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Ex-high school soccer coach has fond memories of the late, great Pele

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeqAn_0jzJPxdC00

As people around the globe mourn the passing of soccer legend Pele, one former Connecticut high school soccer coach remembers the impact he had on him.

Dan Woog is the former Staples High School boys soccer coach, but at one time he was in awe of the man some say is the greatest soccer player to have ever lived. Woog says he met and interviewed Pele several times when he played on the New York Cosmos in the 1970s.

“His grace, his style, his athleticism is beyond compare,” Woog told News Connecticut 12 . “His mark is indelible. I mean he introduced soccer to America in the 1970s and it took a while to catch on, but we would be nowhere without him.”

Several Staples players also played with or against Pele during his time with the Cosmos.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pele lives on in 738 Peruvian children named for football star

The world lost Pele, the "king" of football in 2022, but his name will live on in more than 700 Peruvian children born last year, according to a list published by Peru's National Registry of Identification and Civil Status. As per the list, 738 babies were registered with the names Pele, King Pele, Edson Arantes or Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the full name of the three-time football world champion, by the close of 2022.
News 12

Police: 1 dead in shooting in Neptune City

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in a home in Neptune City. They say the shooting took place on Drummond Avenue. The Monmouth County prosecutor is working in conjunction with the Neptune City police to investigate the incident. This is still a developing story.
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy