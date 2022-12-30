ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Man who escaped New Year’s Eve house fire wants to rebuild

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man says he wants to try to rebuild again after he escaped from his home when it erupted in flames around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Shreveport fire crews were dispatched to the single-story, wood-frame home in the 600 block of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 4,400 customers were without service at 9 p.m. Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting at apartment sends one to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

The Parish of Natchitoches Office of Community Services (OCS) is announcing the availability of funds to help eligible low-income households in Natchitoches Parish with their active heating account. To request an appointment for help call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. All interested households MUST call for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Spring Like Severe Weather Coming to the Shreveport Area on Monday

What a way to start 2023 — with severe spring like weather for the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex on Monday!. According to our weather partners at KTAL NBC 6, The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaTex included i a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. This will be monitored very closely. It is always wise to have a safety plan in case a warning is issued for your area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
KSLA

Man killed; juvenile arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a juvenile faces at least one criminal charge and Shreveport police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year. The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. New Year’s Day in the parking lot of Villa Norte Apartments, according to the major incident report. That’s in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Altercation led to shootout that fatally injured Vivian teen

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The male victim, identified by family members as Corterion Collins, was fatally wounded just before noon Thursday. According to...
VIVIAN, LA

