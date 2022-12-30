Sophomore G Alana Jones (Shreveport, La.) had a big weekend as she helped lead the Ladies to their first victory of the season (68-62 on Saturday at home over Austin College) and had a pair of big games. She led the Ladies with 17 points and 12 rebounds against Dallas on Dec. 30 in 34 minutes with two steals for her third double-double of the season, recorded her sixth double-figure scoring game as well as sixth double-digit rebounding effort. In Saturday's NYE win over the 'Roos, she just missed another double-double as she scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds with a team-high five assists, two steals, and blocked a shot in 28 minutes of action.

