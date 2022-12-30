Read full article on original website
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change
The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
ktalnews.com
1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
violetskyadventures.com
Spend a Night at the Steel Magnolias House
This house was made famous for being the centerpiece in the 1989 film, Steel Magnolias. Now it is open as a Bed & Breakfast for travelers to come stay and experience the inside of the iconic home. Conveniently, it is located near downtown Natchitoches, Louisiana which also offers plenty of historical attractions and delicious cuisine.
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
KTBS
Shreveport teen starts Curvy Girls support group for youth diagnosed with scoliosis
SHREVEPORT, La.-A local teen started a support group for girls in Shreveport dealing with scoliosis. When Maeve Chmieleski first moved to Shreveport with her Air Force family from Washington, she couldn't find a support group to meet her needs as a young person diagnosed with scoliosis. Chmieleshki reached out to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
The Parish of Natchitoches Office of Community Services (OCS) is announcing the availability of funds to help eligible low-income households in Natchitoches Parish with their active heating account. To request an appointment for help call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. All interested households MUST call for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KTBS
Gator found on Natchitoches roadway
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
ktalnews.com
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
KSLA
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
KTBS
SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 4,400 customers were without service at 9 p.m. Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power...
KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
gocentenary.com
Alana Jones, Ladies Basketball
Sophomore G Alana Jones (Shreveport, La.) had a big weekend as she helped lead the Ladies to their first victory of the season (68-62 on Saturday at home over Austin College) and had a pair of big games. She led the Ladies with 17 points and 12 rebounds against Dallas on Dec. 30 in 34 minutes with two steals for her third double-double of the season, recorded her sixth double-figure scoring game as well as sixth double-digit rebounding effort. In Saturday's NYE win over the 'Roos, she just missed another double-double as she scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds with a team-high five assists, two steals, and blocked a shot in 28 minutes of action.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
ktalnews.com
Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
