Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
theadvocate.com
High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31
SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
brproud.com
How the capital of Louisiana counts down to the new year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The capital city hosted its 10th Red Stick Revelry on New Year’s Eve. The tradition includes children’s arts and crafts, live music, the drop of a nine-foot LED red stick in town square at midnight. Rannah Gray has volunteered for the Red...
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
brproud.com
Officials promote New Years activities in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With 2023 swiftly approaching, Baton Rouge city officials provide fun activities for those who are planning on celebrating. Chief Communications Officer for the City of Baton Rouge, Mark Armstrong, says from morning to midnight the city will be celebrating. “We’ve got events going on...
theadvocate.com
As traditional public schools in Baton Rouge shrink, charters, suburban schools grow
Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again. Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region...
brweeklypress.com
BR Proud video on Point in Time Count
Everyone must be getting involved in the Point in Time Count: January 23, 2023. We need to get the word out to faith, community, and businesses to participate in this year's point-in-time survey to identify those who are unsheltered and help get the federal funds associated with these services. The annual unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count has been scheduled for the evening of January 23, 2023, and counting will continue to occur for the remainder of that week. For those who may not know, HUD dictates that our Continuum of Care conducts this annual count of people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Threat for scattered strong/heavy storms remains for Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service continues to outline a threat of flash flooding and severe weather for the local area through much of the day Tuesday. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will begin mid-morning and continue off and on through the afternoon into Tuesday evening. A few storms could become strong/severe with all forms of severe weather possible (tornado, hail, wind). The heaviest storms could produce localized pockets of 1-2″ of rain in about 30 minutes to an hour’s time. This could lead to localized nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
What's for lunch Monday through Friday at Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant. Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantPhoto byM Henderson. Established in 1950, Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant aims to serve Baton Rouge great food in an authentic and unique environment. Open seven days a week, the restaurant offers delicious lunch specials Monday through Friday.
brproud.com
Acadian EMT dies in New Year’s I-10 crash: ‘We are heartbroken at this loss’
SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT. John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop L.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
Investigators looking into cause of fire on Nicholson Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out on Saturday, Dec. 31. Firefighters responded to the flames just after 7 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Oklahoma Street in Baton Rouge. According to the Baton...
wbrz.com
Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
