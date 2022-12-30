Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
VHS football player Nicholas Mickey committed to Southwest Mississippi CC
Vicksburg High School football player Nicholas Mickey has committed to playing at Southwest Mississippi Community College. Mickey, who starred at defensive back for VHS, made the announcement on social media on Sunday. Mickey racked up 72 tackles, four pass deflections and three interceptions in 2022 and was named as the...
Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up
The top 24 attended HBCU football games drew close to 1 million fans in 2022. Jackson State and Deion Sanders led the way. The post Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State, T.C. Taylor continue post-Deion Sanders rebuild with offensive hire
T.C. Taylor’s impressive staff rebuilding at Jackson State is poised for another key offensive addition. Sources tell FootballScoop that Taylor, a former Jackson State star named last month as the Tigers’ heir apparent to the departed Deion Sanders, has tabbed Jason Onyebuagu into an offensive leadership role and to work with the offensive line.
CBS Sports
Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Jackson State 1-12; Alcorn State 3-9 The Alcorn State Braves will be returning home after a six-game road trip. The Braves and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET Monday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State won both of their matches against Jackson State last season (65-50 and 61-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
ralphiereport.com
Jackson State CB Tayvion Beasley transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders is bringing another former Tiger along in Boulder. Jackson State cornerback Tayvion Beasley made it official on Saturday, committing to Prime and Colorado. The three-star recruit out of Bellflower, Calif. was part of the 2022 class and went to JSU over Oregon, USC and Arizona State. He was ranked No. 97 in California and No. 8 overall in Southern California. An interesting sidenote is Beasley comes from St. John Bosco, the same high school as Forever Buff Shay Fields.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend hostage
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 1, 2023, a victim contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating, “I need help, I’m being hurt.” The mother of the victim also reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming that 27-year-old Michael Foster was keeping her daughter against her will. Upon arrival at the residence, […]
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
Running Water Again Scarce in Jackson, Mississippi After Frigid Weather
Residents of Mississippi’s capital are ending the year unable to count on clean running water in their homes after a freezing winter storm brought a fresh crisis to Jackson’s beleaguered water infrastructure. Residents of the majority-Black city say their main water treatment plant has been poorly maintained and...
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Robert Earl Smith of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen around 5:00 p.m. walking west in the McDowell and Raymond roads area […]
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating the two individuals pictured below. Mikhail Capers and Antonio Mobley are both wanted for aggravated 2nd degree battery. If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of the two subjects, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
Louisiana Father and Daughter Die in House Fire Caused by Unattended Cooking
Louisiana Father and Daughter Die in House Fire Caused by Unattended Cooking. Winnsboro, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on December 30, 2022, that deputies had completed their investigation into a house fire in Winnsboro, Louisiana that killed the disabled homeowner and his adult daughter.
KSLA
Man killed; juvenile arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a juvenile faces at least one criminal charge and Shreveport police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year. The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. New Year’s Day in the parking lot of Villa Norte Apartments, according to the major incident report. That’s in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday
Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
