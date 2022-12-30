ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

vicksburgnews.com

VHS football player Nicholas Mickey committed to Southwest Mississippi CC

Vicksburg High School football player Nicholas Mickey has committed to playing at Southwest Mississippi Community College. Mickey, who starred at defensive back for VHS, made the announcement on social media on Sunday. Mickey racked up 72 tackles, four pass deflections and three interceptions in 2022 and was named as the...
VICKSBURG, MS
247Sports

Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder

Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Jackson State 1-12; Alcorn State 3-9 The Alcorn State Braves will be returning home after a six-game road trip. The Braves and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET Monday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State won both of their matches against Jackson State last season (65-50 and 61-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
JACKSON, MS
ralphiereport.com

Jackson State CB Tayvion Beasley transfers to Colorado

Deion Sanders is bringing another former Tiger along in Boulder. Jackson State cornerback Tayvion Beasley made it official on Saturday, committing to Prime and Colorado. The three-star recruit out of Bellflower, Calif. was part of the 2022 class and went to JSU over Oregon, USC and Arizona State. He was ranked No. 97 in California and No. 8 overall in Southern California. An interesting sidenote is Beasley comes from St. John Bosco, the same high school as Forever Buff Shay Fields.
BOULDER, CO
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend hostage

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 1, 2023, a victim contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating, “I need help, I’m being hurt.” The mother of the victim also reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming that 27-year-old Michael Foster was keeping her daughter against her will.  Upon arrival at the residence, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Robert Earl Smith of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen around 5:00 p.m. walking west in the McDowell and Raymond roads area […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS
KSLA

Man killed; juvenile arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a juvenile faces at least one criminal charge and Shreveport police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year. The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. New Year’s Day in the parking lot of Villa Norte Apartments, according to the major incident report. That’s in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA

