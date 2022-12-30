Deion Sanders is bringing another former Tiger along in Boulder. Jackson State cornerback Tayvion Beasley made it official on Saturday, committing to Prime and Colorado. The three-star recruit out of Bellflower, Calif. was part of the 2022 class and went to JSU over Oregon, USC and Arizona State. He was ranked No. 97 in California and No. 8 overall in Southern California. An interesting sidenote is Beasley comes from St. John Bosco, the same high school as Forever Buff Shay Fields.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO