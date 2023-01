A Ruston man has died after being shot during a disturbance at a local restaurant. According to Ruston Police, Germil Deantonious Rhone, 30, of Ruston, was shot during an altercation at the Waffle House on the Farmerville Highway (La. 33) about 3:00 a.m. Christmas morning. Before officers could reach the...

RUSTON, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO