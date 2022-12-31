ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
RadarOnline

JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct

Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger stopped by police twice on 2,500-mile road trip with dad before arrest

A criminology student accused of killing four University of Idaho students was stopped by police twice as he and his father made a 2,500-mile, cross-country trip from Washington state to Pennsylvania in the vehicle that has been at the centre of the murder mystery probe, it has been revealed.Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, 28, drove from Pullman, Washington, to his home state of Pennsylvania last month to celebrate the holidays with his family.On Friday, police swooped in on the family home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, and arrested him for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

Read the full chilling radio messages cops in a police helicopter sent down to their brave comrades on the ground as murderous love triangle trio opened fire on them

The deadly shootout between the Trains and police has been revealed in harrowing radio messages between two police helicopters flying overhead. Brothers Nathaniel Train, 46, and Gareth, 47, and his wife Stacey, 45, ambushed and killed constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, at their rural home in Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday.
The Independent

Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police

27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Daily Mail

Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
International Business Times

3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
AURORA, CO
People

Body Found Inside of South Carolina Donation Bin That Hadn't Been Emptied in Years

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is treating the case as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a donation bin in South Carolina. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin off of Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina.  Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reports.  Kershaw...
LUGOFF, SC
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR

