Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...

BOULDER, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO