Witness recounts trying to help Riverside County deputy moments after fatal shooting
A woman and her daughter called 911 multiple times and sprang into action to try and help save Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero.
Man Planning Mass Shooting Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alerts Cops: Police
Officers in Las Vegas found explosives and a grenade launcher at the home of former Marine Jeremy Schumacher.
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct
Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger stopped by police twice on 2,500-mile road trip with dad before arrest
A criminology student accused of killing four University of Idaho students was stopped by police twice as he and his father made a 2,500-mile, cross-country trip from Washington state to Pennsylvania in the vehicle that has been at the centre of the murder mystery probe, it has been revealed.Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, 28, drove from Pullman, Washington, to his home state of Pennsylvania last month to celebrate the holidays with his family.On Friday, police swooped in on the family home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, and arrested him for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana...
Read the full chilling radio messages cops in a police helicopter sent down to their brave comrades on the ground as murderous love triangle trio opened fire on them
The deadly shootout between the Trains and police has been revealed in harrowing radio messages between two police helicopters flying overhead. Brothers Nathaniel Train, 46, and Gareth, 47, and his wife Stacey, 45, ambushed and killed constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, at their rural home in Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday.
TMZ.com
Cops Pulled Over Idaho Murder Suspect Twice During Cross-Country Trip Before Arrest
Bryan Kohberger, the man arrested for the murder of 4 University of Idaho students, was pulled over by cops 2 times during a cross-country road trip with his dad ... and soon before Moscow PD named him as the alleged killer. Kohberger's extradition lawyer, Jason LaBar, filled in NBC about...
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
After Sheriff Declines to Prosecute, DA Files Charges Against Swim Instructor in Drowning Death of 4-Year-Old Boy
Prosecutors in Georgia have decided to pursue criminal charges against an instructor who oversaw a swimming lesson where a 4-year-old boy drowned this past June. Authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lexie Tenhuisen on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of young Israel Scott.
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
WATCH: American man in Mexican prison after crossing border with gun, family heartbroken
An American man and father of three is being held in custody inside a Mexican federal prison after accidentally crossing the border with a firearm.
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home
Arizona police are looking for an individual who broke into a family's home while they were sleeping on Saturday morning and stole several thousands of dollars.
International Business Times
3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody
A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
Body Found Inside of South Carolina Donation Bin That Hadn't Been Emptied in Years
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is treating the case as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a donation bin in South Carolina. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin off of Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina. Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reports. Kershaw...
Mystery as woman, 24, missing for 4 weeks was ‘likely killed’ cops believe as man, 54, arrested on suspicion of murder
POLICE have revealed they believe a young woman who has been missing for four weeks was “likely killed”. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10. She was last seen five days earlier, on Monday, December 5 , as she left her home...
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
