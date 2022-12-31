Read full article on original website
Report Shows Staff Missed Multiple Opportunities To Prevent Murder Of Patient At St. Elizabeths Hospital
Staff at St. Elizabeths Hospital — the District’s only public psychiatric hospital — should have been able to prevent the murder of a patient in his room in March, according to a new investigative report by Disability Rights DC, the District’s federally mandated protection and advocacy program.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Family Pays $10K A Week For Armed Security
Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged FTX fraudster, and his parents have converted their luxurious Stanford house into a tightly guarded fortress in response to death threats and their sudden global fame. Several armed guards are stationed around the clock at the family’s 3,000 square-foot home, and a private Bay Area security...
