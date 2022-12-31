Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
NBC Sports
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121
With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t […] The post LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Hawks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over Atlanta. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Hawks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Durant's Tweet About LeBron James Has Gone Viral
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Kevin Huerter scores career-high 30 points to spark Sacramento Kings in win over Utah Jazz
Kevin Huerter’s 15-point fourth-quarter and a clutch 3-pointer helped the Sacramento Kings overcome the Utah Jazz.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
FOX Sports
Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points in Cavaliers win over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points — equaling the eighth-most in a game in history — as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime on Monday night. It was the highest-scoring game since Lakers legend Kobe...
Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
