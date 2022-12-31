ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAtlantaVoice

LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121

With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t […] The post LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points in Cavaliers win over Bulls

Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points — equaling the eighth-most in a game in history — as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime on Monday night. It was the highest-scoring game since Lakers legend Kobe...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH

