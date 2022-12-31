A 19-year-old from Wells has been charged in an attack with a machete on two NYPD offices New Year's Eve near Times Square with a machete. The NYPD Monday charged Trevor Bickford with two counts each of attempted murder on a police officer and attempted assault in the attack on a rookie officer and 8-year veteran at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a security screening zone around 10:10 p.m.

WELLS, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO