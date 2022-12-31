Read full article on original website
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Police Fatally Shoot Person with Knife Inside Gilford, NH Home
A police shooting of a person with a knife in Gilford left one dead Sunday night. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said two Gilford police responded to a 911 call from a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. During what Formella called an "encounter" one of the officers fired an electro-shock device at the armed resident while the other fired his weapon. The individual subsequently died.
AG: Investigation underway after knife-wielding NH resident killed in officer-involved shooting
GILFORD, New Hampshire — An investigation is underway after a knife-wielding person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m....
Wells, Maine Man Charged in Machete Attack on NYPD Officers
A 19-year-old from Wells has been charged in an attack with a machete on two NYPD offices New Year's Eve near Times Square with a machete. The NYPD Monday charged Trevor Bickford with two counts each of attempted murder on a police officer and attempted assault in the attack on a rookie officer and 8-year veteran at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a security screening zone around 10:10 p.m.
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. According to Chelsea Police, the incident stemmed from what they said was a road rage incident over a parking spot. The incident happened around 4 p.m....
wabi.tv
Suspect found dead after York standoff, domestic disturbance
YORK, Maine (WABI) - A person was found dead by York Police Friday when they attempted to arrest them after a domestic disturbance. York Police say they first responded to a residence on Sewall’s Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance just before 9:30 Thursday night. They say the suspect...
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead
YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
Family of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day double shooting searching for justice
BOSTON, Mass.--Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan. Investigators say two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. One of the victims died. Family says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox. The new year ended just after it began for 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Police haven’t...
newportdispatch.com
Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine
DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Nashua after pulling knife during altercation
NASHUA — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Nashua earlier this month. Police say they arrested Ryan Bodeker, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for domestic violence and criminal threatening. On December 16, police responded to a reported dispute at a home involving Bodeker and an adult man known to him...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
Multiple injured in fight that results in stabbing in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a fight that broke out on Saturday. According to police the fight broke out in front of the old police station at 351 Chestnut Street. The fight which involved multiple individuals resulted in a stabbing and other injuries, which sent people to...
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
NECN
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
nbcboston.com
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in NH and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains
An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
