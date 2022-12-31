ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong Storms Return Next Week for Central Alabama

By Michael Haynes, Ashley Gann
 3 days ago

Overnight, we will have lingering showers. Nothing severe. Tomorrow morning, spotty showers are likely from day break until lunch.

    Sat 2 AM
    Sat 9 AM
    Sat 12 PM

For the weekend, after some morning Saturday morning showers, the rain will clear quickly by lunch time. Although it will be a bit cloudy for the afternoon, temperatures will still manage to climb into the mid to upper 60s.

As you ring in the new year, no rain is expected. There will still be some cloud cover, but temperatures will remain comfortable in the mid to upper 50s at the stroke of midnight.

By Sunday, the sky starts to clear a bit. I will still call for a mix of sun and clouds, but it will stay dry. No rain for the first day of 2023. But, enjoy it while you can, because heavy rain and storms are retuning next week.

We will be Weather Aware on Tuesday as a potent cold front swings through the deep south. This will create not only rain, but some strong to severe storms. Right now, the threats include heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 mph and a possible tornado.

After the rain moves out and the front passes, temperatures will start dropping again. We could have morning lows back at sub freezing values by next Friday morning.

