New Haven, CT

WTNH

Man shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said on Jan. 1 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers located 23-year-old Dontae Myers. Myers was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Mom Loses 2nd Son To Street Violence

New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2023 was the brother of New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2020 — killed less than two months after his mother pleaded with a room full of potential shooters to stop the cycle of deadly violence. The latest homicide occurred on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15

In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year’s First Night is transformation. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. Updated: 19 hours...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

44-year-old woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Anyone with information is asked to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Crash in Bristol

A 57-year-old woman has died after her vehicle hit a utility pole on Farmington Avenue in Bristol early Monday morning. Police have not released the name of the woman who died because they are notifying family members. The crash happened around 1:04 a.m. in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police investigating 2 shootings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating two separate shootings where one was killed and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Police received a call that a person had been shot on Saltonstall Avenue, between James Street and Saltonstall Court. Police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver

WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
ENFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: 19-year-old shot outside New Year's Eve party in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 19-year-old man was shot and injured early Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Federal Street, police said. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. following a confrontation that allegedly began inside the club as customers celebrated the new year, according to Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

5 victims safely removed from home during suspect's arrest: Thomaston police

THOMASTON, Conn. — Five people were safely removed from a home after a domestic disturbance leading to a suspect's arrest in Thomaston on Friday, according to police. Thomason Chief of Police Jeffrey Madden said at approximately 10:35 p.m., Thomaston police responded to an area of High Street Extension, on the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
THOMASTON, CT
HuntingtonNow

Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run

Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify  the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

