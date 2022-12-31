#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.

MILFORD, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO