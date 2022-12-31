Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Related
Man shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said on Jan. 1 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers located 23-year-old Dontae Myers. Myers was […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car
#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
Mom Loses 2nd Son To Street Violence
New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2023 was the brother of New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2020 — killed less than two months after his mother pleaded with a room full of potential shooters to stop the cycle of deadly violence. The latest homicide occurred on...
New Year's Day Shooting In Springfield Claims 1 Life: Police
One person is dead following a shooting that happened on New Year's Day in Springfield, authorities said. Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Allen Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter. Upon arrival, officers found...
Eyewitness News
Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15
In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year’s First Night is transformation. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. Updated: 19 hours...
44-year-old woman shot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Anyone with information is asked to […]
darientimes.com
Police: Hartford man dies after being shot in car in New Haven's Fair Haven neighborhood
NEW HAVEN — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot the previous night while sitting in a car on Saltonstall Avenue in the city's Fair Haven neighborhood, police said. The death marked New Haven's 14th homicide of 2022. Police identified the man Sunday as Ernie Negroni-Feliciano. New...
Eyewitness News
1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Killed in Crash in Bristol
A 57-year-old woman has died after her vehicle hit a utility pole on Farmington Avenue in Bristol early Monday morning. Police have not released the name of the woman who died because they are notifying family members. The crash happened around 1:04 a.m. in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue.
New Haven police investigating 2 shootings
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating two separate shootings where one was killed and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Police received a call that a person had been shot on Saltonstall Avenue, between James Street and Saltonstall Court. Police...
Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver
WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
45 Years After Disappearance Of CT Teen, Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago.Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announce…
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: 19-year-old shot outside New Year's Eve party in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 19-year-old man was shot and injured early Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Federal Street, police said. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. following a confrontation that allegedly began inside the club as customers celebrated the new year, according to Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department.
5 victims safely removed from home during suspect's arrest: Thomaston police
THOMASTON, Conn. — Five people were safely removed from a home after a domestic disturbance leading to a suspect's arrest in Thomaston on Friday, according to police. Thomason Chief of Police Jeffrey Madden said at approximately 10:35 p.m., Thomaston police responded to an area of High Street Extension, on the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run
Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
Woman Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Bristol
A 57-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County city of Bristol at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Bristol Police Department said. A woman's vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 700 block...
Accused Hadley shooter faces extradition from Connecticut, 58-year-old man treated for wounds
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Connecticut in connection with a Saturday shooting in Hadley that sent a 51-year-old man to the Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot sounds. In a statement, the Hadley Police Department said the assailment was arrested at a Waterbury, Connecticut location and held pending extradition...
Comments / 5