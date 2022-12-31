ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15

In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year's First Night is transformation.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Stonington Couple Has L& M Hospital's First Baby of 2023

A New Year’s blessing came early for a Stonington couple whose baby girl was born on New Year’s Day. Sarah and Smaran Shrestha of Stonington welcomed their first child, Cy, on New Year’s Day. Baby Cy was born at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 and was Lawrence...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Yale New Haven welcomes first baby of 2023

Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022. Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

44-year-old woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Anyone with information is asked to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said on Jan. 1 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers located 23-year-old Dontae Myers. Myers was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal

Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal

Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. New passenger 'bill of rights' set to protect travelers while flying. Connecticut's senior senator urged Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation to
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Crash in Bristol

A 57-year-old woman has died after her vehicle hit a utility pole on Farmington Avenue in Bristol early Monday morning. Police have not released the name of the woman who died because they are notifying family members. The crash happened around 1:04 a.m. in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Windsor Nursery

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a nursery and tree business in Windsor. The fire is at the Grimshaw Tree Service and Nursery, according to the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Windsor Locks is assisting Windsor to fight the fire. The nursery is located on West Street. No other information...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Officials: NYE crash leaves 1 dead in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A deadly New Years Eve package shut down Rt. 69 in Woodbridge overnight. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Baby Boy Born at Stroke of Midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital

A baby boy was born at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day at Yale New Haven Hospital. The hospital said the baby boy named Elias was born at midnight to Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel, of New Haven. Elias weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. He is the couple's...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Water Main Break in Seymour shuts down Route 67

SEYMOUR, CT. (WFSB) - A 16 inch water line in Seymour caused Route 67 to closed down in both directions. This happened on Sunday around 1 p.m. in the area off Day Street and Washington Avenue. The State of Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) as well as Connecticut Department of...
SEYMOUR, CT

