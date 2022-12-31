Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Calling hours held for fallen North Haven firefighter; road closures posted
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds are turning out to say good-bye to a fallen North Haven firefighter. Matthias Wirtz collapsed the day after Christmas while responding to a house fire. Wirtz was a North Haven firefighter for more than two decades. He was only 46 years old. North Haven...
Eyewitness News
Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15
In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year’s First Night is transformation. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. Updated: 19 hours...
NBC Connecticut
Stonington Couple Has L& M Hospital's First Baby of 2023
A New Year’s blessing came early for a Stonington couple whose baby girl was born on New Year’s Day. Sarah and Smaran Shrestha of Stonington welcomed their first child, Cy, on New Year’s Day. Baby Cy was born at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 and was Lawrence...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Yale New Haven welcomes first baby of 2023
Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year. Updated:...
44-year-old woman shot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Man shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said on Jan. 1 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers located 23-year-old Dontae Myers. Myers was […]
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
Eyewitness News
Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal
Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. New passenger 'bill of rights' set to protect travelers while flying. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s senior senator urged Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation to...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Killed in Crash in Bristol
A 57-year-old woman has died after her vehicle hit a utility pole on Farmington Avenue in Bristol early Monday morning. Police have not released the name of the woman who died because they are notifying family members. The crash happened around 1:04 a.m. in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Windsor Nursery
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a nursery and tree business in Windsor. The fire is at the Grimshaw Tree Service and Nursery, according to the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Windsor Locks is assisting Windsor to fight the fire. The nursery is located on West Street. No other information...
New Year's Day Shooting In Springfield Claims 1 Life: Police
One person is dead following a shooting that happened on New Year's Day in Springfield, authorities said. Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Allen Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter. Upon arrival, officers found...
Bridgeport man searches for his 63-year-old father
Nick Whyte told News 12 his dad, 63-year-old Errol Whyte, of Stamford, left the son's house in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and has not been heard from since.
Woman Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Bristol
A 57-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County city of Bristol at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Bristol Police Department said. A woman's vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 700 block...
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
Eyewitness News
Officials: NYE crash leaves 1 dead in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A deadly New Years Eve package shut down Rt. 69 in Woodbridge overnight. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family...
Johnson Memorial to renovate and expand its Enfield campus
Johnson Memorial Hospital is expanding and renovating its Enfield campus with a $40 million construction project, even as its Stafford facility comes under fire from the state for closing its maternity ward and failing to staff its operating rooms for much of last year. The upgrades at the Hazard Avenue...
NBC Connecticut
Baby Boy Born at Stroke of Midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital
A baby boy was born at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day at Yale New Haven Hospital. The hospital said the baby boy named Elias was born at midnight to Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel, of New Haven. Elias weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. He is the couple's...
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
Eyewitness News
Water Main Break in Seymour shuts down Route 67
SEYMOUR, CT. (WFSB) - A 16 inch water line in Seymour caused Route 67 to closed down in both directions. This happened on Sunday around 1 p.m. in the area off Day Street and Washington Avenue. The State of Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) as well as Connecticut Department of...
