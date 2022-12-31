Top Stories of 2022: No. 4 - Halcovage still in office as lawsuit, impeachment process proceed

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cepeda-Freytiz discusses hopes, goals in new role as state rep
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Tuesday, at Pennsylvania's Capitol, lawmakers are scheduled to be sworn in as a new legislative session begins. Some of those newly elected have said it's the most diverse class of freshman legislators in years. Among new lawmakers with high hopes is Reading City Council's former president.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Year in review: Top 10 stories
From deadly fires to record inflation, 2022 was a busy year in news. Here are The Citizens’ Voice’s top 10 stories of 2022:. A raging fire that broke out in Nescopeck early on the morning of Aug. 5 claimed the lives of 10 people, including three children. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Luzerne County manager search committee interviews set for Tuesday prior to vote on property sale
Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will interview 10 applicants who seek three available spots on a search committee that will help to select the next full-time county manager. Later that evening, council will vote on the proposed sale of a county-owned property in the West Pittston floodplain. Search committee. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Multiple gunshots fired into Palmer Township home
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Multiple gunshots were fired into an occupied home in Palmer Township, Northampton County. It happened just before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon in the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue. Police say two rounds ended up inside the home. No injuries have been reported. Investigators believe an SUV...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Blaze destroys Williamsport home
Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl
SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local Penn State fans hold Rose Bowl watch party
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Nittany Lions gear is on and confidence is high as Penn State returns to the Rose Bowl. Diehard fans, like President of the Berks County Penn State Alumni Association, Dominic Defreece, are taking it in at a watch party inside P.J. Whelihans in Spring Township.
Comments / 0