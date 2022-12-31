It has been said that the book of Isaiah is a “mini Bible.” There are sixty-six books in the Bible, and Isaiah has sixty-six chapters. The Bible consists of thirty-nine books in the Old Testament and twenty-seven in the New Testament. Isaiah’s mission was to warn Judah that God was not happy with their behavior, warn of impending judgment, prophesy about the coming Messiah and the eventual blessing to the whole world that Abraham’s children would be. ...

