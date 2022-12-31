ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Hilarious mistake sends golfer’s Masters invitation to random person

Golf star Scott Stallings had been anxiously awaiting his invitation to play in this year’s iteration of The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. That invitation never came to his mailbox – and now he knows why. In a Tweet, Stallings said that he’s checking his mailbox several...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Southern Souls Rescue needs volunteers for pet food distribution drive

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Southern Souls Rescue is holding a pet food distribution drive to help pet paw-rents who may be struggling. The organization is asking for volunteers to donate their time to prepare for the event. The distribution is Thursday, January 5th at the Goodwill located at 3362 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. It will begin […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

The first Sunday of the new year and people celebrate during service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the first Sunday on the first day of the new year and some people tell NewsChannel 6 there was no better way to start the year than at church.   “It’s a tradition that we sing and pray and bless God coming into the new year,” Tabernacle Baptist Church Servant and Member […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Scott family says D.A.'s announcement was "breath of fresh air"

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -THE SCOTT FAMILY IS SPEAKING OUT after a SWIM INSTRUCTOR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DROWNING DEATH OF their 4-YEAR-OLD, ISRAEL SCOTT. THE SCOTT'S SAT DOWN WITH FOX54 TO SHARE HOW THEY ARE FEELING SIX MONTHS LATER. dORI SCOTT, ISRAEL'S MOTHER, SAYS IT’S BEEN AN AGONIZING six...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend. Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.
AIKEN, SC
WALB 10

A new year brings new gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augusta reports low COVID rates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several years, COVID has played a major role in how we celebrate the holidays. But this year is different as many visited with friends and family. Looking at the CDC’s COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Trenton police chief retires after 4-decades

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a little town between Aiken and Edgefield County, a big community came together to honor a police chief retiring after serving for over 4-decades. Born and raised in Edgefield, Albert Tanks served with the Trenton police department for 41 years. Tanks says he’s thankful for...
TRENTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As people get ready to celebrate the new year or cheer on the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, we spoke with a local restaurant and fans about how they are getting ready for the big day. “We’re the only people in here with our Bulldog shirts,”...
AUGUSTA, GA

