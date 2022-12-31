Read full article on original website
New developments in Evans Towne Center looking to bring in business
Buzzed Bull Creamery, Roll on In, and now Stay Social Tap and Table have closed in the Meybohm Building of Evans Towne Center. But, new developments could change the future of the area.
thecomeback.com
Hilarious mistake sends golfer’s Masters invitation to random person
Golf star Scott Stallings had been anxiously awaiting his invitation to play in this year’s iteration of The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. That invitation never came to his mailbox – and now he knows why. In a Tweet, Stallings said that he’s checking his mailbox several...
Southern Souls Rescue needs volunteers for pet food distribution drive
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Southern Souls Rescue is holding a pet food distribution drive to help pet paw-rents who may be struggling. The organization is asking for volunteers to donate their time to prepare for the event. The distribution is Thursday, January 5th at the Goodwill located at 3362 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. It will begin […]
The first Sunday of the new year and people celebrate during service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the first Sunday on the first day of the new year and some people tell NewsChannel 6 there was no better way to start the year than at church. “It’s a tradition that we sing and pray and bless God coming into the new year,” Tabernacle Baptist Church Servant and Member […]
WRDW-TV
Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Stay Social closing, many are wondering what’s next for Evans Towne Center. Nailed It DIY Studio will be one of the only locally-owned businesses in the area. This is something the owner didn’t expect going into business here. She says she has seen foot...
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
Stay Social Tap and Table goes all out for last day in business, owner speaks about future
Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans will be closing its doors for good after Friday night. The decision comes after the Columbia County Commissioners 4-1 vote to revoke its alcohol license, and a judge upholding it.
Grovetown grocery store manager honored after retiring from 49 years of work
Ron King is the manager at the KJ's in Grovetown, and on Friday friends, family, and coworkers surprised him with a retirement party.
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
WRDW-TV
‘I didn’t know how to do a sober holiday’: Navigating the holidays in addiction recovery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holidays typically include get-togethers often involving alcohol, which might not be easy to navigate, especially if someone is in addiction recovery. Among the top ten search items for Augusta, according to Google’s “Year in Search” report, “AA meetings near me” ranks number ten....
wfxg.com
Scott family says D.A.'s announcement was "breath of fresh air"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -THE SCOTT FAMILY IS SPEAKING OUT after a SWIM INSTRUCTOR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DROWNING DEATH OF their 4-YEAR-OLD, ISRAEL SCOTT. THE SCOTT'S SAT DOWN WITH FOX54 TO SHARE HOW THEY ARE FEELING SIX MONTHS LATER. dORI SCOTT, ISRAEL'S MOTHER, SAYS IT’S BEEN AN AGONIZING six...
WRDW-TV
Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend. Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.
WALB 10
A new year brings new gas prices
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
WRDW-TV
Augusta reports low COVID rates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several years, COVID has played a major role in how we celebrate the holidays. But this year is different as many visited with friends and family. Looking at the CDC’s COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
WRDW-TV
Trenton police chief retires after 4-decades
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a little town between Aiken and Edgefield County, a big community came together to honor a police chief retiring after serving for over 4-decades. Born and raised in Edgefield, Albert Tanks served with the Trenton police department for 41 years. Tanks says he’s thankful for...
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family holding onto each other for support as they head into the new year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
Families not too concerned about safety after recent incident at Langley Pond Park
As news hit about an unconscious woman found lying next to her vehicle at Langley Pond Park Sunday morning, people reacted online.
WRDW-TV
Start new year with new career; here are some local job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year approaches, job opportunities are available. Here’s a look at some upcoming local job fairs to add to your calendar. Richmond County school system is holding a job fair on Jan. 4. looking for drivers or mechanics. The job fair will be...
WRDW-TV
Augusta businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As people get ready to celebrate the new year or cheer on the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, we spoke with a local restaurant and fans about how they are getting ready for the big day. “We’re the only people in here with our Bulldog shirts,”...
