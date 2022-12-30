Read full article on original website
Don't leave fat people out of your DEI goals
As a fat person, I hate the first few weeks of January with a fiery passion. Following every holiday season, there’s seemingly no escape from the weight loss industrial complex. Social media is inundated with weight loss ads, people are constantly posting fitness goals, and gyms are in your face talking about “beach bods.” The entire world embraces the disordered eating I worked so hard to escape while gleefully saying, “Your body shouldn’t exist.” To be honest, the world does a good job of that year-round but really cranks it up a notch this time of year.
Reports of young children accidentally eating marijuana edibles soar
More young children are getting sick from inadvertently eating marijuana edibles, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics. Calls to poison control centers about kids 5 and under consuming edibles containing THC rose from 207 in 2017 to 3,054 in 2021 — a 1,375% increase, according to the study. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
