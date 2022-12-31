Read full article on original website
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
walnutport.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to waive extradition from Poconos, attorney says; the DeSales grad is “shocked a little bit” by his arrest
The attorney for the Poconos man suspected in the slaying of four Idaho college students plans to waive his extradition hearing and return to face the charges, his attorney told CNN. Source: Morningcall.
Year In Review: #7 Major Change Made New York State Driver’s License, State ID
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our seventh most-read story of 2022. Major Change Made New York State Driver's License, State ID. New York State has officially updated driver's licenses and state IDs for the first time in 10 years. This fresh...
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Many In New York State Will See More Money In Their Paychecks Starting Today
Starting today many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. It's crazy that many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low.
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
walnutport.com
These were the top Lehigh Valley baby names of 2022
What were the top baby names of 2022 at Lehigh Valley area hospitals? Here is the breakdown at LVHN and St. Luke’s.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
walnutport.com
Pa. enacted 166 new laws in 2022, the most in six years. Here are the highlights.
The 166 laws enacted in Pennsylvania in 2022 honed in on a staggering variety of problems — among them fentanyl, deteriorating homes, victims’ rights, and tax rates.
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
Using a navigation app could get you a $200 ticket in NJ
A state appeals court has clarified what has long been a gray area in New Jersey's anti-texting while driving laws. The court essentially ruled that while it is lawful to open an app on your phone for navigation while driving, tapping in the password for the app is illegal. In...
walnutport.com
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.
Who will be the next Pa. House speaker — at least for now — will likely be determined Jan. 3.
NBC New York
NY Weather: Despite Unseasonably Warm Days, Snow Comes Before Weekend — See Where
It may be warm for now, but there's snow in the not-so-distant future. Expect more unseasonably warm weather to continue through Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and peaking in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday. Certainly a far cry from typical temperatures for early January. Along with the...
yonkerstimes.com
Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago
The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Why do traffic lights in New Jersey have such horrendous timing? (Opinion)
I can't be the only one who gets frustrated by this. Traffic lights that change to red for no apparent reason whatsoever, or don't seem to work the way they should. Now yes, some areas need to have timed lights. This is especially true in cities where there are so many crossroads. It probably wouldn't make sense to have them on timers.
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
yonkerstimes.com
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
