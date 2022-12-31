ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

94.5 PST

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Using a navigation app could get you a $200 ticket in NJ

A state appeals court has clarified what has long been a gray area in New Jersey's anti-texting while driving laws. The court essentially ruled that while it is lawful to open an app on your phone for navigation while driving, tapping in the password for the app is illegal. In...
yonkerstimes.com

Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago

The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
localsyr.com

Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

