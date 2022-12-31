Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
richlandsource.com
Matamoras Frontier tops Beallsville
Matamoras Frontier collected a solid win over Beallsville in a 57-38 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 29, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Barnesville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire
Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nowhere to hide: Belmont Union Local dominates Cambridge from start to finish
Belmont Union Local left no doubt in recording a 57-10 beating of Cambridge in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cambridge faced off on January 3, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
