Marietta, OH

richlandsource.com

Matamoras Frontier tops Beallsville

Matamoras Frontier collected a solid win over Beallsville in a 57-38 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 29, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Barnesville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BEALLSVILLE, OH
Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire

Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.
BELLAIRE, OH

